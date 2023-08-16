Itinerary Change for Virgin Cruise Ship Due to Longer Maintenance

Guests booked aboard the next sailing of Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady, departing Miami on Friday, August 18, 2023, have been notified of an itinerary change with a port of call alteration.

Few details are available as to why the ship’s itinerary must be modified, but guests will still enjoy an amazing port visit, even if it is not where the cruise was originally scheduled.

Scarlet Lady Itinerary Change

Virgin Voyages has reached out to guests booked on the August 18 sailing of Scarlet Lady to alert them to an itinerary change with a port swap.

The originally planned itinerary is a 5-night “Dominican Daze” voyage, calling on Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Bimini in the Bahamas.

“As we always want to offer our Sailors an incredible experience and extended time in port, we will be replacing Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and calling on Grand Turk in the beautiful island of Turks & Caicos,” the email read.

Full details about when the ship will be in port will be made available to guests once the ship sets sail on Friday.

Why the Change?

More information about why Scarlet Lady must have her itinerary adjusted has not been clarified, though the cruise line did note that the issue is not severe.

“To keep Scarlet Lady in ship shape, she’s undergoing routine engine maintenance that is taking a bit longer than originally anticipated, which will affect her upcoming voyage,” the email said.

The nature of the maintenance has not been disclosed, but it may impact the ship’s cruising speed and could therefore affect when Scarlet Lady may be able to reach different ports of call. The ship’s food, beverage, entertainment, and hotel operations are not impacted, nor are any safety features compromised.

Because Virgin Voyages prides itself on providing lengthy port visits, it may be best to switch ports rather than trim hours off a previously scheduled visit. Other factors such as cruising speed, number of ships in port, available berths, and general timing can also contribute to the schedule change.

Guests onboard may be disappointed not to visit Puerto Plata, but Grand Cayman is a great alternative, as Virgin Voyages does not frequently sail to the tropical destination. In fact, Scarlet Lady‘s call will be the only Virgin Voyages visit in August, or indeed, for the rest of 2023.

This gives cruise travelers a unique opportunity to enjoy a distinctive port, and may be away for Virgin Voyages to gauge feedback and guest experience for possible future itineraries.

The 110,000-gross ton Scarlet Lady, the first “ladyship” for the adults-only cruise line, debuted in August 2021 and offers 13 passenger decks with a range of outstanding amenities, including 20+ unique eateries, immersive entertainment, a luxurious spa and energizing fitness center, and much more.

The ship can welcome as many as 2,770 guests onboard, with 1,160 international crew members available to provide truly outstanding service.

Scarlet Lady is homeported from Miami, Florida, offering 4- and 5-night getaway to top Caribbean destinations such as Key West, Bimini, Cozumel, Costa Maya, and more. In April 2024, the ship will reposition to Barcelona to offer a varied season of 7-night Mediterranean itineraries.