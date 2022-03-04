Itinerary Adjustments for Two Carnival Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line makes some adjustments for two Carnival cruise ships. Guests have been notified of the changes that impact a total of five sailings. This news comes following recent deployment and itinerary changes for other vessels in the fleet.

Carnival Sailing Adjustments

Two changes in the latest update to booked guests are for the Carnival Spirit out of Jacksonville and the Carnival Magic based from Port Canaveral. In total, five sailings are impacted, but the majority are just minor changes, including arrival and departure times.

Carnival Magic from Port Canveral

For the Carnival Magic, the cruise line has removed a port for the December 23 eight-day Eastern Caribbean voyage. The call to Grand Turk in the Turks & Caicos Islands on December 23 has been replaced with Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic. The ship will arrive at the alternative ports of call at 7:00 AM and depart at 3:00 PM.

Photo Credit: NAN728 / Shutterstock.com

All other ports during the voyage remain the same, including St. Maarten, St. Kitts and San Juan. Carnival has informed guests that any pre-purchased shore excursions through the cruise lines will automatically be refunded and that tour options for Amber Cove will be available in the coming week.

Carnival Spirit from Jacksonville

There is also a change for the Carnival Spirit, but they are minor, and no ports have been removed. For the ship’s five-day departures on March 7 and 21, she’s now scheduled to arrive back home to Jacksonville, Florida, at 9:30 AM.

For the five-day March 26 sailing to the Bahamas, Carnival Spirit will now depart the Port of Jacksonville at 8:30 PM. The later departure does not impact the voyage. On April 9, Carnival Spirit will leave at 8:00 PM, the final voyage from Jacksonville, before redeploying to Seattle.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

We’ve heard a lot of the Spirit-class cruise ship recently after Carnival Cruise line announced the ship would be redeployed to the US. The change was due to Australia being closed to the cruise industry, forcing the cruise line to send Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor back to the US.

Carnival Spirit will spend a series of sailings in the Caribbean out of Jacksonville starting on March 7. The vessel will begin cruising to Alaska from Seattle, Washington, on May 10, 2022.

The cruise line also recently announced that following the summer season in Alaska, Carnival Spirit will operate six- and eight-day itineraries from Miami through April 8, 2023.

Carnival Magic and Spirit changes are relatively minor compared to other recent ones. The most impactful is likely the removal of Grand Turk as it’s such a popular port of call. The cruise line did not provide a reason for the change but could be due to scheduling conflicts or port agreements.