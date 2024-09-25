Is Carnival Cruise Line Doing Away With Cooking Classes?

For many, Carnival Kitchen is a can’t miss activity when they sail with the family-friendly cruise line.

This intimate venue hosts specialty cooking classes to teach guests new skills to bring home to their own kitchens.

Just to name a few, some of the most popular options are the pasta master class, the pit grill and smoke master class, sushi making 101, and the cake decorating workshop.

Carnival also recently debuted a new cooking class that will teach guests how to prepare a three-course meal in the style of famed chef Emeril Lagasse, which debuted on Carnival Jubilee when the new ship entered service at the end of 2023.

Naturally, there was much anxiety and distress among the cruise community when rumors began to spread on social media saying that the cooking classes were coming to an end.

The leading theory was that the classes would be removed from all Carnival ships except for Excel-class vessels (Carnival Celebration, Carnival Jubilee, and Mardi Gras), potentially as soon as October, in order to make room for non-smoking casinos.

“I got a refund on my account today for my cruise in February. I called Carnival and they told me they’re no longer doing the cooking classes,” one future guest posted on Reddit, sending the online community into a tizzy.

However, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald was quick to correct the narrative – confirming that the classes would remain available on all ships with the exception of Carnival Panorama.

“The only ship that we are removing this on is Carnival Panorama and this is [well] underway and I will let everybody know what’s happening then. There are no plans to remove it from any other ships,” Heald wrote on Facebook.

The redditor who helped spread the rumor did not specify which ship he would be sailing on – but it seems rather likely that he happened to be a guest of Carnival Panorama.

It’s also not currently known why the feature is being removed from the Vista-class ship and whether it’s casino related or not – but Heald’s vague post certainly makes it sound like there is an exciting reason behind the change.

Carnival Forbids Sharing Baked Goods With the Crew

Just like the Carnival Kitchens, another thing that isn’t changing across the 27-strong fleet is the strict rule that forbids bringing homemade treats to thank the crew members.

Whether guests bring baked goods from home or whip up a tasty snack in Carnival Kitchen, they are not allowed to share with the crew members – nor are employees permitted to accept.

Heald also took to Facebook to share about a current guest who removed her pre-paid gratuities because a crew member couldn’t accept her homemade cookies. She had baked them in gratitude and took the refusal as a personal slight.

Emeril Lagasse, Carnival

“While the sentiment is to be applauded, the crew members have been instructed not to take these. There are health and safety reasons for this, which I’m sure you do not need me to explain,” Heald said.

While many guests have the best of intentions, there may be some bad seeds in the mix who put something nefarious in their baked goods – or the possibility that the items might have spoiled by the time they make it onto a cruise ship and into a crew member’s possession.

“I don’t want you to be upset if a crewmember says no. It’s embarrassing and hard for them to do, but they are protecting themselves as well as following our rules,” continued Heald.

Indeed, the policy states that Carnival employees may only accept edible items that are sealed in the original factory box or packet.

And of course, if guests want to thank crew members for their service, the pre-paid gratuities do go a long way.

If a crew member goes above and beyond, guests can also increase their tip and/or give a glowing review to management – which does help employees progress in their careers at sea.