Interest for Longer Voyages Increases for Holland America Line

Holland America Line is now experiencing a rise in demand for its longer voyages leaving from U.S. homeports, without having to travel via international flights.

In response, the cruise line has launched its “See the World from Your Doorstep” campaign visiting 225 different ports in 91 countries, from the U.S., with five North American port options.

Holland America Line’s Response to Demand Increase

As the cruise industry begins to ease its protocols and procedures, major cruise lines, such as Holland America Line, have seen an increase in guests traveling via cruise ships.

Holland America Line is currently launching a new campaign, “See the World from Your Doorstep”, offering more roundtrip travel options from U.S. homeports.

The cruise line is preparing for a larger number of guests traveling their line and anticipates growth in demand for guests who want to explore global destinations without taking an international flight.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

The Vice President of Marketing and E-commerce for Holland America Line, Kacy Cole, states, “Over the past year we’ve seen a shift in the way people are vacationing due to the unpredictability of air travel and desire to explore more, and there’s higher interest when it comes to longer voyages from our U.S. homeports.”

“Travelers love the idea of discovering the islands of the South Pacific or Africa’s exotic shores with just a simple drive or short flight to one our homeports.”

The new itinerary options include convenient roundtrip cruises departing from Boston, Massachusetts; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; San Diego, California; and Seattle, Washington.

Currently, four roundtrip Grand Voyages from the U.S. are offered by the line for guests who want to experience global destinations such as Africa, South America, or Australia.

Monthlong cruise options include itineraries from San Diego to Hawaii, Tahiti, and Marquesas, or a roundtrip sail from Boston with ports of call in Greenland, Iceland, Norway, and the British Isles.

Photo Credit: Macklin Holloway / Shutterstock.com

Departing from Ft. Lauderdale, guests can now book longer itineraries such as sails on a 128-day Grand World Voyage, a 74-day Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage, or a 73-day Grand Africa Voyage.

Holland America Line now offers more roundtrip cruises over 15 nights departing from the U.S. to global destinations than any other cruise line, sailing to 225 ports in 91 different countries.

The line will continue to offer its shorter roundtrip sail options from U.S. departure ports and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada of less than 15 nights. These popular itineraries visit destinations such as the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Canada, Alaska, and Mexico.

Holland America Line’s Return to Service

The Carnival Corporation & plc-owned line, Holland America, recently announced a relaxation of its health and safety protocols, removing pre-cruise testing for vaccinated passengers on a majority of sailings.

The line’s new protocols take effect on September 6, 2022, and guests will no longer need to present a negative pre-cruise test prior to embarking. Currently, all cruises visiting Australia, Canada, and Greece are still requiring guests to test before setting sail.

It was the second cruise line under the ownership of Carnival Corporation to remove testing requirements for certain voyages sailing in Europe and the UK.

The line resumed cruising after the global shutdown on July 24, 2021, via 86,700 gross-ton Nieuw Amsterdam, the line’s first ship to return to service from Seattle, Washington.

Since the line’s return to service in July 2021, it has sailed over 242 cruises that visited over 169 ports and just welcomed its last ship back into service, Westerdam, on June 2022.