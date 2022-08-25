Influencer With Over 1 Million Followers Partners With Carnival

Many cruise travelers enjoy time in the casino on their oceangoing getaways, and there’s a new lucky partnership between Carnival Cruise Line and one of the world’s leading gaming influencers, Brian Christopher. This will give players worldwide insights into shipboard slot play and a chance to strike it rich with playing tips.

New Influencer Partnership

More than five million monthly social media viewers love to watch Brian Christopher play slot machines at land-based casinos across the United States, absorbing his tips for responsible play and insights into how slot machines work along with his charismatic personality.

Now, Christopher is bringing his gaming expertise to the high seas, and his more than one million followers and new fans will able to see him play on various ships as the new exclusive casino gaming influencer for Carnival Cruise Line.

“Brian Christopher Slots exemplifies the fun that Carnival is known for and is the perfect ambassador for the rewarding experience we bring to our valued casino guests across our fleet,” said Jonathan Lask, Carnival’s vice president of casino and performance marketing.

A native of Toronto, Canada, and now a resident of Palm Springs, California, Christopher has built his gaming influencer business to jackpot levels, with more than 635,000 followers on Facebook, 530,000 on YouTube, and 49,000 on Instagram – an astonishing total of more than 1.2 million subscribers and followers and growing.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Christopher showcases his game play in a positive and personable manner, while offering reviews of different machines and insights into his own gaming experiences.

Onboard Carnival Cruise Line’s ships, Christopher will do the same – showing eager cruise travelers and interested fans the fun available in Fun Ship casinos.

“This partnership will bring next-level fun to all slot players out there and bridge our land-based adventures with the best excitement at sea. The entire experience is a great match with Brian Christopher Slots and the action my fans expect,” said Christopher.

Christopher will set sail aboard multiple Carnival cruises in 2022 and 2023, including joining the upcoming $1M Slot Tournament Cruise, the biggest slot tournament ever at sea, on the cruise line’s flagship, Mardi Gras.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

That signature sailing is a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary, departing Port Canaveral on November 5, 2022, and visiting Nassau, Amber Cove, and Grand Turk.

Christopher will also bring his slot play to Carnival Breeze, Carnival Magic, and Carnival Dream.

On each sailing, Christopher will livestream slot play to his followers, as well as share videos showing the dining, entertainment, shopping, and spa venues on board each vessel – a surefire win for anyone interested in a cruise vacation.

New Slot Machine Coming to Carnival Ships

Carnival Cruise Line will also be the at-sea casino launch partner for Christopher’s “Pop’N Pays More” slot machine, released in July 2022 and already available at gaming establishments throughout the United States, including in Las Vegas, Palm Springs, and other top casinos. The game features 1,047-ways-to-win, and is sure to be a hit in onboard ship casinos.

The game features multiple reel expansion play with even more ways to win, and at full expansion, there are 16,384 ways to win on every spin.

In addition to energetic play, Christopher’s “Pop’N Pays More” slot machine also has his own voiceovers, catch phrases, and animations, capitalizing on his energy and following.

The new machine will debut with Christopher’s sailings, bringing even more winning fun to Carnival Cruise Line.