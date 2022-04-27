Inaugural Norwegian Prima Cruise Canceled Due to Supply Chain Issues

Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled its inaugural voyage of the new Norwegian Prima cruise ship. The cruise line says it’s due to supply chain issues. The new class vessel was set to depart Amsterdam on August 17, 2022.

Norwegian Prima Cruise Canceled

The cruise line has been forced to cancel the maiden voyage from Amsterdam, Netherlands, on August 17, 2022. Norwegian Cruise Line said that the reason was due to supply chain challenges.

Norwegian Pima is a new class vessel for the cruise line and was scheduled to depart on an eight-night Nothern Europe cruise, including calls to Brussels, Bergen, Geiranger, Akureyri, Isafjordur, and ending in Reykjavik in Iceland on August 25.

In a letter sent to impacted guests, Norwegian Cruise Line said, “We value your loyalty and always aspire to provide you and your loved ones with the experience of a lifetime. This is why we are so sorry to inform you that as a result of supply chain challenges, we are forced to cancel Norwegian Prima’s August 17, 2022 sailing from Amsterdam, Netherlands.”

It now means that Norwegian Prima’s first voyage with guests will depart on September 3 from Amsterdam. The 10-night cruise will end in Copenhagen on September 13.

Norwegian Prima will have a busy inaugural season and will not remain in Europe for too long. The new ship will sail from Southampton, UK, on September 23 and spend time in New York City from October 6 and from Galveston in Texas from October 27.

Impacted Guests

Undoubtedly, guests will be disappointed with the cancellation of the much-anticipated Norwegian Prima cruise out of Amsterdam. As a result, guests will automatically receive a 100% refund back to the original form of payment.

NCL says that the refund will be processed within 30 business days and then returned within seven to ten business days from the processed date. Those guests who booked the cruise using a future cruise credit will get that back applied to the Latitudes account.

In addition to the full refund and the return of the future cruise credit, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a 25% off discount on another cruise. The discount can be combined with all available promotions at the time.

Norwegian Prima Render (Image Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

The discount will be available within the Latitudes account from May 2, 2022, and can be used through May 2, 2023, on any sailing through December 31, 2023. Norwegian Cruise Line will also cover up to $300 per person for any air change fees.

NCL’s New Class Cruise Ship

Norwegian Prima is one of the most anticipated new cruise ships of the year due to being a new class for the cruise line.

Read Also: Norwegian Prima to Homeport in Galveston and Feature Three-Level Racetrack

The ship is in the final outfitting stages by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. It takes NCL into a new era of ship design with new features and expanded offerings, such as the first three-level race track at sea.

Prima is 142,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,099 at double occupancy. Sister ship Norwegian Viva will debut in 2023.