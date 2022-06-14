Immersive Global Dining Coming to New MSC Cruises Flagship

MSC Cruises’ new flagship, MSC World Europa, is already a highly anticipated ship ahead of her December 2022 debut, and now guests’ mouths are watering for the 30+ culinary innovations and outstanding international menus that will be featured onboard.

Delicious Options Aboard MSC World Europa

The new World-class MSC World Europa will feature a wide variety of options for food and drink, with everything from casual, grab-and-go choices to elegant experiences to fully immersive gastronomic delights. Each option will feature not only innovative tastes and preparations, but also seasonal flavors as appropriate.

“Each new concept aims to go beyond what traditional venues achieved in the past and focus on crafted, artisanal, and immersive experiences that will revolutionize the place dining holds in the overall cruise experience,” said Jacques Van Staden, Vice President of Food & Beverage, MSC Cruises. “We are eager for guests to discover what we have in store and savor the world while traveling with us.”

MSC World Europa, Coffee Emporium

Drink options onboard the new ship start with early morning coffee at the Coffee Emporium, with custom-blended beans and brewing styles that include including French, Italian, Turkish, and Moroccan.

MSC World Europa, Raj Polo Tea House

In the afternoon, guests may enjoy a stunning selection of teas at the Raj Polo Tea House, where the ambience of Indian and English tea traditions converge in a relaxed tropical setting. Cold-brewed and iced selections are also available, as are tea-infused cocktails for even more exciting tastes.

MSC World Europa, Masters of The Sea

Evening cocktails range from a full-scale micro-brewery with MSC Signature beers to over 70 craft gins, the Malt Lounge with a curated whiskey menu, the customized mixology bar, and Fizz, a dedicated champagne bar with an elegant atmosphere offering sparkling wine, caviar, chilled seafood and more.

MSC World Europa, Fizz – Champagne Bar

MSC World Europa will feature even more outstanding dining venues, including the new Chef’s Garden Kitchen, the ultimate in flavorful, seasonal farm-to-ocean cooking with hydroponic microgreens grown and harvested on board.

MSC World Europa, Chef’s Garden Kitchen

Guests who truly want to taste the ocean will appreciate La Pescaderia with its market-style setting, fresh fish display, and wide menu of seafood dishes, including traditional options and more creative selections.

MSC World Europa, La Pescaderia – Fish Market

For more fun tastes sure to appeal to the whole family, guests can check out Luna Park Pizza & Burger with interactive family games in a bright and inventive atmosphere, with classic childhood favorites such as funnel cakes and salted pretzels on the menu.

MSC World Europa, Pizza & Burger

The ship will also feature popular specialty dining favorites such as the Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Kaito Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar, and Hola! Tacos & Cantina, as well as multiple main dining rooms and buffet options for the classic cruise dining experience.

Thoughtful Dining

In addition to offering a wide range of tastes and culinary experiences, the dining and drink choices aboard MSC World Europa are also curated to be as resourceful and responsible as possible, echoing MSC Cruises’ commitment to sustainability.

“The food and beverage experience on board MSC World Europa – much like the ship itself – has been designed with the future in mind,” said Van Staden. “From sustainable sourcing and fresh farm-to-ocean ingredients, we have pulled out all the stops to offer a varied and unabridged dining offering for the next generation cruiser.”

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. As the cruise line’s first LNG-powered vessel, MSC World Europa is a significant step in that direction, and drinks and dining onboard are also part of the line’s elevated environmental practices.

In 2018, MSC Cruises identified more than 100 single-use plastic items aboard its ships, and by the end of 2019, replaced all of them – including straws, utensils, plastic cups, ketchup packets, and other culinary items – with more eco-friendly alternatives.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Furthermore, the line locally sources food whenever possible, lowering emissions necessary to transport food to its ships while simultaneously ensuring the freshest possible ingredients and supporting local economies in ports of call.

In 2019, the last year for which data is currently available, 80% of food aboard MSC Cruises’ ships was locally sourced, lowering the cruise line’s environmental footprint and providing the best possible dining experiences for its conscientious guests.

The 205,700-gross ton MSC World Europa is currently under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France, and will be able to welcome 6,774 guests aboard each sailing when she debuts in December. The ship’s inaugural season will be spent in the Arabian Gulf, before she moves to the Mediterranean in late March, 2023.