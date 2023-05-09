Iconic Ship Hotel Once Again Ready to Receive Guests

After a three-year refit, the iconic Queen Mary Hotel is ready to welcome guests aboard the retired Cunard ocean liner, RMS Queen Mary.

The ship seemed more suitable for the scrapyard three years ago. Significant investment from the city and the port of Long Beach has brought life back to the 88-year-old former ocean liner.

The reopening comes as the City of Long Beach announces a new partnership with the Port of Long Beach, investing up to $12 million to support the Queen Mary, strengthening the local economy by boosting tourism, hospitality, transportation, and logistics sectors.

The historic Queen Mary Hotel in Long Beach is set to receive guests once again after an extensive three-year investigation and refit period.

With significant improvements made to enhance the unique guest experience onboard the former Cunard ocean liner, the ship opened for tours in April 2023, and this May, overnight guests are welcome back.

The Queen Mary, launched in 1934, boasts a storied past, serving as a luxury ocean liner, a wartime troopship, and later as a floating hotel. The ship’s history and charm have been preserved during the restoration process, which focused on critical safety upgrades, capital improvements, and maintenance repairs.

The Queen Mary (photo Credit: GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock)

The restoration, which cost $5 million, has included installing a new bilge pump system, emergency generator, heat boilers, and exchangers, ensuring the ship’s safety and functionality.

Additionally, Queen Mary received cosmetic, electrical, and maintenance upgrades as part of the ongoing restoration efforts. The old lifeboats have been removed, which were causing stress and severe cracks in the ship’s support system.

Guests can look forward to experiencing the revitalized ship’s accommodations, which offer a unique blend of modern amenities and historical charm. The refurbishment has also seen the restoration of the ship’s Art Deco-inspired interior, including the iconic Grand Salon, Queen’s Salon, and Observation Bar.

The Queen Mary (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock)

During their stay, guests will have the opportunity to learn about Queen Mary’s rich history through guided tours, exhibitions, and interactive displays, while enjoying the breathtaking views of Long Beach and the Pacific Ocean. They might even find themselves in some of the supposedly haunted areas onboard.

City and Port Partnership to Benefit the Queen Mary

The future of the Queen Mary had been uncertain. Just a few years ago, some offered the idea of sinking the vessel as the upkeep proved too expensive. But, a new partnership between the City and the Port of Long Beach is expected to provide significant support and investment for the historic ocean liner.

The Queen Mary (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock)

“The advanced funding proposed under this contract agreement would help support the many ongoing restoration and refurbishments taking place onboard the Queen Mary as well as other reopening amenities for our residents and tourists to enjoy,” said First District Councilwoman Mary Zendejas.

As part of the agreement, the Port will advance $12 million to the City, which will be used to fund the Queen Mary’s reopening amenities and activities, support ongoing restoration projects, or address infrastructure needs at the site.

This funding will help Queen Mary generate revenue to support additional future restoration and development of the surrounding 43 acres. Additionally, the ship supports more than 1,300 local jobs and brings more than $46 million in spending to the City of Long Beach.

With the collaboration between the City and the Port of Long Beach, the Queen Mary Ship Hotel is set to become an even more prominent attraction, bringing economic growth and revitalization to the area while preserving an important piece of maritime history.