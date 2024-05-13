Iconic Jewelry Brand Offering Charter Holland America Line Cruise

Travelers who want a little more sparkle in their cruise vacation will have a great opportunity with the first-ever charter cruise with Effy Jewelry. The Effy Escape charter sailing will be aboard Holland America Line’s Westerdam roundtrip from Seattle on August 18, 2024.

This unique sailing will offer passengers not only an amazing itinerary sailing to top ports in Alaska, but also much more. Included on the schedule are exclusive onboard opportunities to meet the owners of Effy Jewelry, delve deeper into the world of jewelry with behind-the-scenes seminars, and have premier access to new designs and pieces not yet available to the public.

The inaugural Escape with Effy cruise is a 7-night sailing that will leave Seattle on August 18, visiting Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, and Victoria before returning on August 25. The voyage’s route will also include outstanding scenic cruising in the Tracy Arm Fjord.

While the scenery in Alaska always sparkles, it is the sparkling onboard with exclusive Effy opportunities that will make this cruise even more memorable.

Over $1 billion (not a typo!) of never-before-seen jewelry, including new designs from one of the largest luxury vaults in the world, will be onboard, giving travelers the outstanding chance to connect with one of the most well-known brands on popular cruise lines.

“Embarking on a charter cruise isn’t just a journey for us; it’s a celebration of our 45-year legacy and our profound connection to the cruise industry,” Effy Jewelry announced.

“With over 150 stores nestled across seven cruise lines and ports in the Caribbean and Alaska, we’re not just setting sail; we’re sailing with purpose, forging unforgettable memories, strengthening special bonds, and offering exclusive perks and privileges to serve as tokens of our sincere appreciation for all of our loyal customers.”

One of the most exciting events onboard will be the chance to win a $45,000 jewelry credit to shop at Effy’s soon-to-launch New York City flagship store during its grand opening on Fifth Avenue. Every piece of Effy jewelry guests buy during the sailing will enter them into the shopping spree giveaway, with extra entries for every $1,000 spent.

The giveaway winner will also win the trip to NYC to attend the red-carpet grand opening, with accommodations provided in an upscale hotel in the city for the ultimate Big Apple experience.

Other onboard events during this exclusive sailing will be expert speakers, pop-up social media moments featuring Effy jewelry, interactive educational seminars, and much more. Of course, stunning Effy pieces will also be available at special tax- and duty-free prices.

“Join us aboard as we navigate through the seas of tradition, innovation, and shared experiences, creating moments that will be treasured for years to come,” the company said.

Guests will also be able to enjoy all that the 82,305-gross-ton, Vista-class Westerdam has to offer. The ship can welcome 1,916 guests and is also home to 800 international crew members.

Read Also: Holland America Introduces Glacier Guarantee for Alaska Cruises

About Effy Jewelry

Owned by the Hematian family – who will also be onboard this exclusive sailing – Effy is well-known to cruise travelers, as the stores are featured on multiple major cruise lines. In addition to Holland America Line, Effy is found aboard Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Princess Cruises.

Furthermore, the iconic brand that began in 1979 is well known for its Caribbean and Alaskan stores, which offer an even greater variety and spectacular deals for visitors on a wide range of sailings.

Travelers can shop with confidence for Effy’s colorful, distinctive designs, knowing that their diamonds are conflict-free, and each piece is ethically and responsibly sourced. All Effy purchases come with a limited lifetime warranty.