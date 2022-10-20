Icon of the Seas to Feature New Staterooms and Suites

The reveal of Icon of the Seas showed a cruise ship that is everything we hoped for and more. Royal Caribbean International knows how to innovate and go to the extreme, as we’ve seen with the Oasis class of ships and now the largest cruise ship ever built, Icon of the Seas.

And while Icon of the Seas is full of fun and entertaining options throughout the eight neighborhoods onboard, you will want to relax in your own cabin or suite after all that fun. And here, Royal Caribbean does not disappoint either.

7,600 Guest At Maximum Occupancy

Royal Caribbean International has done something with Icon of the Seas, which shows the brilliance of the design behind the vessel.

At 250,800 gross tons, she will be the biggest cruise ship in history. However, at a double occupancy of 5,610 guests, Icon of the Seas holds fewer guests than, for example, Wonder of the Seas.

And yet, Icon of the Seas has space for 7,600 guests at full occupancy. This means that Royal Caribbean has opted to include far more cabins with three- four- five, or even six beds.

So while the double occupancy level is lower, the maximum capacity is far higher. What does this all mean? The cruise line targets families with kids to sail onboard the Icon of the Seas.

Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean President and CEO: “Now more than ever, families and friends are prioritizing experiences where they can bond and enjoy their own adventures. We set out to create a vacation that makes all that possible in one place for the thrill-seekers, the chill enthusiasts and everyone in between, without compromise. It’s this first-of-its-kind combination that makes Icon the future of family vacations, and that future is here.”

Cruising has become more expensive for many families. So the way to attract those guests for whom booking two cabins might be a little pricey is to offer them one cabin with space to move around and keep an eye on the kids simultaneously.

With room sizes generally more extensive than what is available onboard the Oasis-class ships, Icon of the Seas will be very attractive to families. This shows in the new cabins that Royal Caribbean is introducing on its latest cruise ship.

2,805 Staterooms & Suites

With 2,805 cabins and suites available in 28 different variations onboard Icon of the Seas, guests are spoiled for choice when they book their vacation on the biggest cruise ship in the world.

Royal Caribbean has chosen a very playful and fresh look for the new ship, which reflects in the new cabins, many of which are aimed at families traveling together.

Ultimate Family Townhouse

Perhaps the most striking is the 1,700 square feet Ultimate Family Townhouse. With three levels of living and play space for eight guests, the Ultimate Family Townhouse features everything you would want to keep yourself and the kids entertained. From a slide, a private cinema, a private balcony jacuzzi, and a private entryway to the Surfside neighborhood.

Surfside Family Suite

For something a little less flashy, there is the Surfside Family Suite and the Family Infinite Balcony. The first has space for four guests and is located next to the pool area for young children, and the second is aimed at larger families accommodating up to six guests. Both have areas where kids and adults can enjoy themselves and a balcony space for some fresh air.

Icon of the Seas has more new cabin categories, including the Sunset Corner Suites and the Panoramic Ocean View Suites with floor-to-ceiling windows. Located within the AquaDome, both aim to give guests the best possible views while at sea.

Family Infinite Balcony

There is no need to pay for a suite to get those same views; Royal Caribbean has introduced the same floor-to-ceiling window concept to several non-suite cabins.

Inside cabins have also been reimagined. The bathroom now has its own separate entry with a dividing wall to give some privacy, and the layout seems to be much more thought out. Something that isn’t common with most cruise line’s inside cabin categories.

Inside Plus rooms

One feature that comes back in all cabins and suites is the light and airy feel of the designs. Color use is fresh, with lots of use of ocean blue, yellows, and light greens.

Cruises on Sale Next Week

The first cruises onboard Icon of the Seas will go on sale next week. General access will be from October 25, while Crown & Anchor members will have early access on October 24.

Icon of the Seas will sail from PortMiami year-round from the end of 2023, sailing 7-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Ports of call include Perfect Day at CocoCay, St. Maarten, Cozumel, and Roatan.