Hull Art Revealed for New MSC Cruises Ship, Bookings Open

MSC Cruises has revealed the hull art for the upcoming MSC Euribia, an exclusive design that coordinates well with the ship’s environmental advancements.

At the same time, the line has opened bookings for the new ship, which will offer outstanding itineraries in northern Europe when she debuts in June 2023.

Sea-Themed Hull Shows Environmental Commitment

To create an immediately recognizable showcase of MSC Cruises’ commitment to environmental sustainability, the line held an exclusive international design competition to create unique artwork for the ship’s hull, inspired by the sea and its important marine ecosystem.

“The contest to design the hull for our latest LNG ship was launched to help us communicate our unwavering commitment to the environment as this ship sails the world,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group.

More than 450 designs from 59 countries worldwide were submitted and German artist Alex Flaemig was selected as the winner by a panel of international judges.

Flaemig’s artwork – which weaves together underwater flora and fauna with a gradient of MSC Cruises’ colors – will permanently grace the ship’s hull, and the artwork of the five finalists will be displayed in a special gallery onboard MSC Euribia.

“Mr. Flaemig’s design perfectly captured this message of passion and dedication to preserving the marine environment and its complex ecosystem and delivers a strong call to action to everyone who sees this ship to save the seas,” Vago said.

A native of Dresden, Flaemig commented, “In order to make people even more aware of this unique underwater world with its precious life, I have graphically placed a small section of this ecosystem on the hull of the MSC Euribia. What was important to me was not only the representation of the underwater world, but also a message about how it should be preserved.”

MSC Cruises’ Most Environmentally-Friendly Ship

The Meraviglia-Plus-class MSC Euribia will be the most environmentally advanced ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet. The second of the line’s vessels to be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) after MSC World Europa, the ship is part of the cruise line’s ongoing commitment to the environment and pledge to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Photo Credit: Ronald Rampsch / Shutterstock

In addition to LNG-fueled propulsion that can later be integrated with bio and synthetic fuels as technologies are developed to lower emissions even further, MSC Euribia will have an advanced wastewater treatment system, plus an underwater radiated noise management system to minimize the effects of vibrations on marine life.

Bookings Open for 2023

MSC Euribia is scheduled to debut in June 2023, sailing from Kiel, Germany, and offering a variety of 7-night Northern European itineraries, including visits to various ports along the picturesque Norwegian fjords as well as the vibrant port of Copenhagen.

Bookings are now open for the ship’s inaugural season, with discounts available for Voyager’s Club members.

MSC Euribia offers 10 restaurants and 21 bars for passengers to try, as well as a wide range of amenities, including a 945-seat theatre, 5 swimming pools, an aquapark, the MSC Aurea Spa, and the stunning Carousel Lounge at the aft of the ship.

The ship’s 112-meter-long Mediterranean promenade is topped with a breathtaking LED sky screen with animations throughout the day and night.

Currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, MSC Euribia will weigh in at 181,500 gross tons, with the capability of hosting approximately 4,800 passengers at double occupancy, and up to 6,300 guest when all berths are booked.

The ship will measure 1,086 feet long and 141 feet wide, with 18 decks. More than 1,700 crew members will staff the vessel, providing the cruise line’s superior service for everyone.