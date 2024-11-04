How Often Does Carnival Change Bedding Onboard, REALLY?

Every cruise passenger has different preferences and tolerances for how frequently they may reuse towels, vacuum floors, or change bedding at home, but what about during their vacation? Part of the luxury of a cruise is not needing to do housework and enjoying the rich feelings of fresh bedding and clean linens.

But with more and more emphasis these days on conservation and environmental responsibility, how often should a cruise line change bedding? Carnival Cruise Line has opened up about their linen policies.

The information comes from John Heald, the cruise line’s official Brand Ambassador. With more than 30 years of service with the cruise line, from a bartender to a Cruise Director to today’s familiar face of FUN as Brand Ambassador, Heald often offers insights into Carnival’s operations.

As for bedding, the answer may surprise some guests, and not everyone may be pleased with Carnival’s linen rotation.

“I explained to somebody that our brilliant state room attendants will change the bedding in the cabin at least once every seven days, more if somebody requests it,” Heald said. “This apparently ‘horrified’ a few people who said that we should be changing it a minimum of 2 to 3 times a week.”

It should be noted that Carnival’s cabin attendants always exchange bedding between sailings, so if a ship is sailing 3- and 4-night cruises, the linens are refreshed for each new guest as they embark the ship.

Heald goes on to ask guests about their habits at home in comparison to onboard linen changes.

“Can you answer this question for me, in a seven day period how often do you change your sheets and bedding at home?” he asked his more than 590,000 Facebook followers.

Guest responses are varied. Many travelers aren’t phased by Carnival’s standard bedding exchange timeline, especially since travelers can request more frequent bedding refreshes if preferred.

“I think that’s a great change, less laundry done onboard is SO much better for the environment, and saves CCL money. If a guest wants their bed changed, they just need to ask.”

“Once a week is fine, unless something were to get spilled. Some folks perspire more than others, and like John said, they will change them upon request.”

“Once a week is fine. That’s how often we change our sheets at home.”

“As long as they are freshly changed right before we stay once a week is fine.”

These sentiments are common from many commenters, with more than 1,600 comments made on Heald’s question.

Reducing the frequency of bedding changes is similar to Carnival Cruise Line’s elimination of tablecloths in the Main Dining Rooms, as it can drastically reduce laundry needs onboard. This helps conserve water, minimize detergent, and ensure more efficient crew tasks.

Cruise Ship Cabin Steward (Photo Credit: Emrys Thakkar / Cruise Hive)

Should Bedding Be Changed More Often?

Some commenters, however, do note that more frequent changes might be necessary depending on individual circumstances.

Read Also: What a Cruise Ship Cabin Steward Really Does

“We did have an incident where my daughter decided it was a good idea to drink a milkshake in her bed and she spilled. We let our attendant know and he changed her bedding right away!”

“My husband tends to sweat if he is warm when he sleeps. I then change the sheets twice a week.”

“If it’s a beach excursion I would ask for sheets to be changed next day. Other than that, it doesn’t matter.”

Munching on room service or other treats in bed, tracking in sand from a beach shore excursion, or possible illness or injuries that might accidentally bleed on sheets could all be reasons why cruise guests might ask for more frequent bedding changes.

Travelers do note that because cabin stewards work very hard already, if a guest requests more frequent linen changes, it might be a reason to offer an additional gratuity for the extra service. Of course, gratuities are always a personal decision.