Holland America’s Worry-Free Promise Extended Through December

Although consumer confidence has been sky-rocketing in the last few months, and bookings are at the highest levels in years, Holland America Line has decided it will still be extending its worry-free promise, a flexible cancellation plan, and a new COVID-19 Protection Program.

The program was introduced during the height of the pandemic when confidence in the cruise lines was low, and many cruises were continuously canceled.

Holland America Line introduced the program to bring guests back to the ships, which was designed to ensure guests could book without worrying they could lose their money due to a COVID-19 infection or canceled cruise.

All Cruises Through The End Of The Year Covered

Seattle-based Holland America Line is extending its successful and well-received worry-free promise policy through year-end. The program covers any cruise booked by September 30, sailing through December 31, 2022.

Under the promise’s Flexible Cancellation Plan, guests who make a new booking can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit. In addition, should a booked guest test positive leading up to the voyage, they will also be covered.

Under the program, which also applies to bookings before September 30, 2022, departing on or before December 31, guests who cannot travel due to a positive test or new governmental travel restriction will also be eligible for a Future Cruise Credit.

Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line: “Guests are thrilled to be back on board and exploring new adventures. We want everyone to feel comfortable when booking one of our great cruise offers available right now, knowing that they will be covered if their plans change.”

The new announcement means an extension to the policy extended earlier this year. That policy extension was valid only for cruises booked before May 31, 2022, for itineraries that depart on or before September 30, 2022.

With nearly all Holland America Line’s ships operating this summer, there is more than enough choice for guests who feel the time is right to book a cruise.

Nearly All Holland America Ships Sailing

All but two Holland America Line’s cruise ships are currently operating with guests. Two ships are still to set sail with paying guests, the Vista-class Westerdam and the Volendam, which, while not yet hosting guests on vacation, is alongside in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to accommodate Ukrainian families.

Westerdam will sail from Seattle, Washington, on June 12, sailing to Alaska on a series of 7-night sailings. During her first cruise in more than two years, Westerdam will visit Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Sitka, and Ketchikan, Alaska, as well as a stop in Victoria, British Columbia.

As for Volendam, the dutch government recently extended the charter by an additional ten weeks. This means the first scheduled voyage with guests will be a 14-day Holy Land & Ancient Kingdoms Explorer sailing from Venice, Italy, on September 24, 2022.

Holland America Line now has nine ships sailing in several different locations. The company has five vessels operating in Alaska, one ship sailing the Mexican Riviera, two ships in the Mediterranean, and the company’s newest cruise ship, MS Rotterdam, is sailing the Norwegian Fjords.