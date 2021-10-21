Holland America’s New Cruise Ship Departs on Maiden Voyage

The day has finally arrived for Holland America’s newest cruise ship, Rotterdam. The vessel departed on its maiden voyage from Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and the ship is now heading towards its home port in Florida.

Rotterdam Begins Cruises and Heads to Florida

Holland America Line’s Rotterdam cruise ship departed on its maiden voyage on Wednesday, October 20, from Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The vessel is now sailing a 14-day transatlantic crossing that will end at the ship’s new homeport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Rotterdam Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

It was a huge moment for the cruise line, which is still resuming cruise operations across the fleet due to the suspension of operations that first started in Spring 2020. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held to welcome guests on board for the first time.

“Rotterdam’s maiden voyage has been highly anticipated for months by our guests and team members eager to welcome them aboard,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Rotterdam is a beautiful ship and the fourth in our fleet to begin cruising this year. We are excited to bring her to Florida and the Caribbean soon on her first sailing.”

Following the maiden voyage, Rotterdam will sail Caribbean cruises from November 2021 through April 2024 from Fort Lauderdale. The ship will offer a range of six- to 11-day itineraries covering the entire region. There will also be Holland America Collectors’ Voyage that offers more in-depth exploration on back-to-back cruises.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

All cruises that Rotterdam will sail include a call at the cruise line’s private island Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas. It’s always a popular and much-loved visit for guests with Holland America and Carnival Cruise Line.

The new Rotterdam cruise ship was delivered by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in July 2021 and is the third Pinnacle-class cruise ship. The ship recently arrived in Rotterdam, Netherlands and the cruise line announced that Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands would be the godmother. The naming ceremony will take place in Spring 2022.

The ship has a guest capacity of 2,668, and the gross tonnage is 99,500.