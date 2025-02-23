Holland America’s Most Loyal Cruise Companion Passes Away

Service dogs offer their companions not only accessibility and assistance, but phenomenal loyalty. One particular black Labrador retriever, Joska, was also exceedingly loyal to a cruise line – Holland America Line.

Is with great sadness that the cruise line has now announced Joska’s passing, following nearly 900 days aboard various ships in the Holland America Line fleet.

“We’re heartbroken by the passing of Joska, the first service animal to ever be awarded 5-Star Mariner status and the Platinum Medallion with Holland America,” the cruise line shared on social media. “From the Mediterranean to Alaska, she was part of our biggest moments, including our 150th anniversary. Joska’s bright spirit will be deeply missed.”

Joska was the service dog for Cornelia Marinussen and accompanied her on more than 50 cruises around the world. Dutch citizen Marinussen is legally blind, and Joska offered great assistance and support for her global travels.

Joska’s first cruise with Marinussen and her husband was a 14-night roundtrip Alaska sailing from Seattle. The dog has also cruised on itineraries in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Canada and New England, and more.

During the historic 25-night transatlantic crossing of Rotterdam in celebration of Holland America Line’s 150th anniversary in October 2022, Joska was awarded the Platinum Medallion, the highest loyalty award for the cruise line’s most frequent guests.

A special ceremony was held at that time to celebrate the seafaring canine, complete with dog-friendly gifts and her own medal to wear. At that time, Joska had sailed aboard 14 different ships in the fleet, including several retired vessels.

“Joska’s bright spirit was beloved by everyone who met her. We’ll always remember her playing and engaging with our crew and guests, as well as her serious and conscientious efforts while on the job. She will be deeply missed,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line President. “Our thoughts go out to the Marinussens in this difficult time.”

Joska was born in June 2012. According to the American Kennel Club, these friendly and outgoing dogs have a general life expectancy of 11-13 years.

Labrador retrievers have been in the top 10 most popular dog breeds in the US for more than 10 years, and are equally popular in many different parts of the world.

Dogs on Cruise Ships

While most cruise lines have very strict regulations concerning animals, service dogs are generally welcomed aboard.

On Holland America Line, while pets or companion/therapy animals are not permitted, trained service dogs are always welcomed. Dog owners must take great care to ensure their animal meets all travel requirements for updated vaccinations, including for different ports of call.

Cunard Line is the only cruise line that currently permits non-service dogs aboard regularly, and this is only aboard Queen Mary 2 in designated kennels for the ship’s transatlantic crossings.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Fortunately, those kennels are just as luxuriously appointed as the rest of the ship, including individual deck space, life vests, and a dedicated kennel master.

Read Also: 10 Reasons Why I Would Never Take a Dog-Friendly Cruise

Service dogs are, of course, permitted aboard all Cunard Line vessels as per accessibility guidelines.

While Margaritaville at Sea is currently planning a dog-friendly cruise in November 2025 for a limited number of pets, details of that first-of-its-kind voyage are still being finalized and its success is yet to be determined.

The cruise line and the special sailing’s organizers are taking all possible precautions to ensure a smooth and successful canine cruise so more pets may enjoy traveling with their owners in the future.

Of course, Royal Caribbean has welcomed one specific dog aboard Icon of the Seas as a canine crew member – Rover, a golden retriever, who greets guests, offers comfort to crew members, and is the friendliest four-legged crew member one will ever find.

Just recently, the next Royal Caribbean “Chief Dog Officer” was born, and Sailor will join Star of the Seas when the second Icon-class ship debuts in August 2025.