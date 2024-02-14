Holland America Unveils Upgrades for 2024 Alaska Cruisetours

Holland America Line is set to enhance its Alaska Cruisetour offerings for the 2024 season, introducing significant upgrades to the McKinley Chalet Resort and a new Gold Rush experience in Dawson City, Yukon.

The Seattle-based cruise line is sailing with six out of 11 cruise ships in Alaska this summer, starting on April 27 with the ms Koningsdam.

Upgraded Accommodations at McKinley Chalet Resort

To improve guest comfort, Holland America Line is upgrading 28 river-view rooms at the McKinley Chalet Resort, adding balconies and reclassifying these rooms to the Denali Suite category. This initiative expands the total number of Denali Suites to 84, allowing guests to enjoy enhanced views of Denali National Park or the Nenana River.

Additionally, a new Deluxe room category has been introduced, consisting of 45 non-balcony rooms that feature suite amenities.

Dan Rough, Holland America Line’s Vice President of Revenue Management: “We are consistently evolving our Alaska Cruisetour product by adding new amenities that will enhance the overall experience and opportunities to learn more about the destination.”

“Increasing the balcony rooms at McKinley Chalet Resort offers even more visitors the opportunity to take in the incredible views, and adding the Deluxe category allows additional guests to have an elevated stay at the property.”

McKinley Chalet Resort

Guests staying in Deluxe and Suite rooms will enjoy extra amenities, including a s’more kit for Denali Square, Pendleton blankets, plush bathrobes, and a Keurig coffee machine. These upgraded accommodations are available for an additional fee, while standard rooms are included in the Alaska Cruisetour price.

The Klondike Gold Tour: A Journey into the Past

A new addition to the Alaska Cruisetour itinerary is the complimentary Klondike Gold Tour for guests visiting Dawson City on select Denali and Yukon Cruisetours.

This tour provides an immersive experience into the Klondike Gold Rush era, taking guests to significant historical sites, including the original gold discovery site and Gold Dredge 4. Led by a Parks Canada guide, the tour offers insights into the history of gold dredging and the events of the gold rush.

Klondike Gold Tour

“The Yukon Territory is where the Klondike Gold Rush began, and we’re excited to include this new tour to Gold Dredge 4 that will give our guests a first-hand encounter with an important part of North American history and in-depth insight into this era,” Rough added.

“Holland America Line is the only cruise line that shows the beginning and end of the Klondike trail, from Skagway all the way to the Yukon,” he added.

Comprehensive Yukon and Denali Cruisetours

Holland America Line’s Alaska Cruisetours offer a unique combination of sea and land adventures, extending from an Alaska cruise to an overland tour of Denali and the Yukon.

Ranging from nine to 18 days, these tours include stays in Dawson City, giving guests ample opportunity to explore the rich history of the gold rush era. Cruisetours feature cruises aboard the Koningsdam or Zaandam for an Inside Passage cruise, or the Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam for a Glacier Discovery cruise.

Holland America is operating six of its 11 cruise ships in Alaska this season. The ms Koningsdam starts the season on April 27, 2024, with a 7-night Alaska Inside Passage cruise. The ms Nieuw Amsterdam sails on April 28 for a similar 7-night journey through the Alaska Inside Passage.

The ms Noordam begins on April 30 with a 5-night Pacific Northwest cruise. The ms Zaandam starts on May 1 with a 7-night Alaska Inside Passage cruise.

Ms Eurodam sets sail on May 4 for a 7-night Alaska Explorer cruise, visiting Juneau, Glacier Bay, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, and Victoria, BC, and lastly, ms Westerdam embarks on a 7-night Alaska Explorer cruise from Seattle on May 12.