Cruise NewsHolland America Line News

Holland America to Invest $70 Million on Alaska Hotel Upgrades

By Donna Tunney
Last Update:
Reading Time:2 min.
Holland America in Alaska
Holland America in Alaska (Photo Credit: illuminaphoto)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

With no end in sight to the cruise-tourism boom Alaska has experienced in recent years, Holland America Line is taking steps to significantly upgrade and expand Denali Lodge, the centerpiece of the line’s Denali cruisetours.

The cruise line revealed it will invest $70 million in the property during the next three years, enhancing guest rooms, public spaces, and restaurants. Denali Lodge was previously called McKinley Chalet Resort.

Located at the entrance to Denali National Park, the property sits on 68 acres adjacent to the Nenana River. All Denali cruisetours offered by Holland America feature land accommodations at the lodge.

The cruise line in 2025 will start adding improvements to the lodge’s riverside trail, such as scenic overlooks, wayfinding signage, an upgraded menu at restaurants, and refits of public spaces at the property’s Cottonwood and Canyon Lodge accommodations.

In 2026, the investment will fund the remodeling of 48 rooms in Denali Lodge and new indoor and outdoor seating at the Karstens Public House restaurant. A coffee shop will be added, too.

The improvement project will wrap up in 2027 with the construction of a new accommodations wing, adding 120 rooms and suites, along with a full renovation of the main lodge. The refit will add a new restaurant, bar, and coffee shop.

Read Also: Your Guide to the Best Alaska Cruise Ports

It’s truly special that we can bring guests to a lodge at the doorstep of Denali National Park,said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line

Enhancing and expanding the Holland America Denali Lodge will help meet the growing interest in combined land and sea Cruisetours for our 49th state and further support the Alaska tourism industry,added Bodensteiner.

Holland America Line’s cruisetours combine an at-sea experience with a land exploration to Denali National Park and Canada’s Yukon Territory. More than two-dozen cruisetours are offered, and programs for 2025 and 2026 are open for sale.

In addition to owning a series of hotels in Alaska, the cruise line also operates luxury railways, making overland journeys easy to book.

Among its hotel holdings in Alaska are several Westmark brand properties, including those in Whitehorse and Dawson City, Yukon, plus Anchorage, Fairbanks, Skagway, and Girdwood, Alaska.

All cruisetours to Denali National Park include overland transportation and hotel nights at Denali Lodge.

A new cruisetour set to debut in summer 2025 is the 14-day “Ultimate Denali,” featuring land explorations in Denali National Park, Fairbanks, and Homer, plus a 7-night voyage.

Four Holland America Line Ships Operating Cruisetours in 2025

In 2025, 17 unique cruisetours are offered on four ships — the 2,650-guest Koningsdam, the 2,527-guest Nieuw Amsterdam, the 1,924-guest Noordam, and the 1,432-guest Zaandam

Holland America Ships Docked in Alaska
Holland America Ships Docked in Alaska (Photo Credit: Drew Rawcliffe)

Guests can choose a pre- or post-cruise land option with up to 3 nights at Denali Lodge. An add-on package to the Yukon is offered on all Denali packages, with visits to the gold-rush town of Dawson City and Whitehorse.

All of the line’s cruisetour itineraries include transport on the glass-domed McKinley Explorer train, and guests who book Yukon visits can travel by train on the Yukon Route Railroad from Skagway.

Guests who plan to book a cruisetour to Denali will dine at two restaurants at the lodge, Karstens Public House and Canyon Steakhouse, and both were recently honored for their commitment to sustainable seafood.

The venues in June 2024 received certification from Marine Stewardship Council and unveiled new menus as well.

GigSky Cruise SIM

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Donna Tunney
Donna Tunney
Donna Tunney is a travel news/feature writer and editor with 20-plus years covering cruise news, luxury travel, and Europe and UK destinations. A former staffer at Travel Weekly and at the USAToday Network, she also was a luxury travel columnist at Travel Market Report, and a cruise columnist at Sherman's Travel.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2025. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied