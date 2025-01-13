Holland America Takes the Spotlight on Wheel of Fortune All Week

Holland America Line is sailing into the new year with a new, outstanding partnership with Wheel of Fortune, the longest-running syndicated game show in the US (on air since 1975 and in syndication since 1983).

Together, the celebrated game show and the 150-year-old cruise line are presenting “Cruise Week” with featured giveaways as well as reduced deposits and more for players and fans alike.

Cruise Week will run from Monday, January 13 through Friday, January 17, 2025. Each nightly, 30-minute Wheel of Fortune episode will feature a new destination, showcasing the amazing regions Holland America Line visits.

Several 7-night cruises for two, including roundtrip airfare, are poised to be given away during the episodes, with values averaging between $7,000-$9000 (USD).

“As a company that has been sailing for more than 150 years, we continue to innovate ways that meaningfully reach our guests,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer at Holland America Line.

“By creating our own Cruise Week and partnering with a celebrated show like ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ our sponsorship allows us to connect with a captivated audience who are both avid Holland America Line cruisers and new to our brand. We look forward to showcasing our global destinations on one of the most iconic wheels in the world.”

Up for grabs to contestants are 7-night sailings to Alaska (Monday, January 13), the Mediterranean (Tuesday), Canada and New England (Wednesday), Northern Europe (Thursday), and the Caribbean (Friday) – each one offering an outstanding experience for travelers.

The cruise prizes will be featured in different ways including both on the infamous Wedge (prize on the wheel that players must land on) and in Third Round Prize Puzzles (a guaranteed winner each night). Players at home even have a chance to win a cruise through the At-Home Sweepstakes and Fan Friday segments.

To make Cruise Week even more fun and engaging, the iconic Wheel of Fortune set will be transformed with a nautical port theme waving Holland America Line flags and other accents.

As Wheel of Fortune celebrates its 50th anniversary throughout January 2025, Holland America Line is sure to enjoy unprecedented attention and fame as audiences tune in for extra prizes and even more themed fun.

Holland America’s Wheel of Fortune

Interested viewers can tune in to Wheel of Fortune each night for new contestants to try their luck at the Wheel with thousands of dollars and more great prizes to win as players solve the word puzzles with clever clues, puns, and buying vowels.

Winning Deals for Guests at Home

For Wheel of Fortune fans who aren’t lucky enough to be contestants or one of the at home winners, there are still ways to win big during Cruise Week.

Holland America Line is introducing a bonus offer to the great value of the Start Your Journey Sale. Travelers who book between January 13-20, 2025 can enjoy $25 deposits on select sailings, along with balcony upgrades and extra amenities that will make each cruise vacation a grand prize indeed.

The Start Your Journey Sale includes the “Have It All” premium package featuring free Wi-Fi, a drink package, specialty dining, and select shore excursions. Stateroom upgrades and overall reduced fares are also part of the exceptional offer.

Furthermore, guests who book no later than January 31 can receive up to $400 of onboard credit per stateroom as an added early booking incentive.

With so much on offer for sailings around the world, all Holland America Line guests can indeed be grand prize winners as they plan their next oceangoing getaway.