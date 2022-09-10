Holland America Partners With University of Washington Athletics

For the first time in Holland America’s history, it will sponsor college sports via its partnership with the University of Washington Athletics, being named the “Official Cruise Line of Husky Athletics.”

This multi-year sponsorship agreement will establish an ideal relationship for two of Seattle’s iconic brands, and Holland America Line’s spirit will be visible throughout Husky Stadium at football games and across UW Athletics media channels.

Coinciding with this year’s football season, the University of Washington (UW) Athletics will have an “Official Cruise Line of Husky Athletics,” Seattle-based Holland America Line, through a multi-year sponsorship.

This sponsorship will be the first time the 150-year-old line partners with college sports, reinforcing the foundation of the two Seatle-based brands.

Seattle’s hometown college team, Husky Athletics, will now feature additional in-game activations, promotions, and on-site branding in collaboration with the cruise line.

The president of Holland America Line, Gus Antorcha stated, “We’re proud to launch this new partnership with University of Washington Athletics and give fans more ways to create memorable moments.”

“We have many team members in our organization who are UW alum, and we’re looking forward to wearing our purple and gold in support of the Huskies,” Antorcha added.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

Throughout Husky Stadium, the line’s partnership will be evident at UW football games and across UW Athletics media channels. Additionally, the cruise line will be integrated into traditional Husky football game-day experiences like the “Wave.”

Historically, the first “wave” was created at a University of Washington football game against Stanford at Husky Stadium on October 31, 1981, Halloween day over two decades ago.

A long-standing tradition at Husky Harbor, “sailgating,” will highlight Holland America Line’s nautical foundation during the current and upcoming UW Football seasons, elevating the waterside experience with new dock branding and new activities for “sailgaters” on game days.

The Chief Revenue Officer, Heath Bennett, stated, “We are proud to partner with Holland America Line, the leading premium cruise line in the travel industry.”

“We both take great pride in representing Seattle with excellence and working toward greatness, so we are thankful for the partnership and look forward to future collaboration,” Bennett said.

With its headquarters in Seattle, Washington, Holland America Line currently operates 43 cruises aboard three of its fleet from the Port of Seattle to Alaska, Asia, Australia, and the Panama Canal.

Since the 1970s, the line has been sailing from the Port of Seattle and in May 2002, it began using the port as a home port for its Alaska cruises.

Holland America Line’s Social Responsibility

Holland America Line and its Foundation have been giving charitably for decades, particularly in their home port communities, contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in cash and in-kind shipboard events to several charitable organizations.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Beginning in February 2013, the cruise line and the Holland America Line Foundation have taken the fight against cancer to the high seas with On Deck for a Cause, a non-competitive 5k fundraising walk on each sailing.

On a day at sea, all guests are welcome to participate in a 5k walk around the ship’s wide teak decks and invited to donate $20 to the Holland America Line Foundation, with 75 percent ($15) being distributed to partnering organizations.

Additionally, the cruise line hosts shipboard charity luncheons for thousands of guests, providing cash sponsorships, in-kind donations, and reduced-fare cruise donations for nonprofit fundraising events.

The line’s charitable efforts have included long-standing partnerships such as sponsoring the Seattle Mariner’s Salute to Those Who Serve initiative and donating more than $100,000 to Seattle Children’s Hospital Uncompensated Care Fund.