Holland America Opens New Legendary Voyages

Holland America Line has opened bookings for its longer Legendary Voyages itineraries for 2025 and 2026 and added a new cruise adventure as well, the cruise line announced December 13, 2023.

Legendary Voyages are lengthier cruises that range from 25-59 days. They include more unique ports and offer special programming onboard that focuses on the history and culture of the destinations.

New Cruises Added to Legendary Voyages Lineup

Holland America Line is pulling out all the stops for its iconic Legendary Voyages in 2025-2026, with new destinations in Alaska, Hawaii, South America, and more. These amazing cruises give travelers the opportunity to really immerse themselves in unique regions, unlike faster, shorter cruises that may only visit the most common ports of call.

“Our Legendary Voyages have proven to be popular with our guests since launching this year, and we’ve worked to craft more of these longer itineraries as we plan 2026 and beyond to meet the demand,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

Holland America Line’s Westerdam in Alaska (Photo Credit: Mim Nipa / Shutterstock)

“We’re excited about the new ‘Glaciers and Volcanos: Alaska to Hawaii’ cruise that visits Alaska and Hawaii, two regions that are sought after but rarely offered together. And the chance to board a ship in New York City and explore the Amazon is a rare and legendary opportunity.”

Hawaii and Alaska – on the Same Cruise!

Among the Legendary Voyages options available to guests in 2025-26 is a new trip to the 49th and 50th states – “Glaciers & Volcanos: Alaska to Hawaii.”

That adventure – onboard Holland America Line’s Westerdam – departs from Seattle on August 31, 2025 and includes Alaskan stops in Sitka, Seward, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor along with passages through Puget Sound, Hubbard Glacier, College Fjord, and Prince William Sound.

Hawaiian stops include Nawiliwili, Kona, and Hilo along with a passage by Kilauea Volcano. Overnight stays are scheduled for both Anchorage and Honolulu. Westerdam is a Vista-class ship that can accommodate about 2,000 guests.

Holland America Zaandam Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock)

For guests who’d like to more deeply explore Hawaii and nearby destinations, a separate itinerary is planned. The 51-day “Tales of the South Pacific” adventure departs from San Diego on September 29, 2025 aboard Zaandam and includes 25 ports of call from Hawaii to Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Samoa, Tonga, and the Cook Islands.

A shorter, 35-day Legendary Voyage aboard Nieuw Amsterdam – also from San Diego and departing on February 14, 2026 – is being offered. That itinerary includes five ports in Hawaii – Nawiliwili, Honolulu, Kahului, Kona, and Hilo – along with ports of call in Fanning Island in Kiribati, Moorea, Raiatea, Papeete, Fakarava, and Nuka Hiva.

Overnight stays are scheduled for Moorea, Raiatea, and Papeete. A late-night departure from Honolulu will allow guests to get a full day of exploration in the Aloha State’s capitol.

Cruising South America

The fourth Legendary Voyage that’s now open for booking is the 30-day Amazon Explorer package. That trip, sailing from Fort Lauderdale on November 24, 2025 aboard Volendam, explores the Caribbean and South America.

Ports of call include St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Curaçao, and Aruba. In South American, Volendam visits Brazil in Macapá, Santarém, Boca Da Valeria, Manaus, Parintins, and Alter de Chão. A stop in French Guiana along the northeast coast of South America is included.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

The journey features the unique experience of 10 days cruising the Amazon River – the largest river in the world based on water discharge – along with two iconic equator crossings.

More Legendary Voyages Planned as Sales Soar

Holland America’s Legendary Voyages program offers guests longer itineraries and increased focus on ports of call that are often unexplored during traditional cruise adventures. Guests are invited to interact with destination experts onboard and can often sample menus inspired by their ports of call. Because these Holland America adventures begin and end at North American ports, air travel is minimalized.

The cruises are offered aboard mid-sized Holland America ships that cater to an estimated 2,000 passengers per ship. Perks for Legendary Voyages guests often include beverage packages and free WiFi along with prepaid gratuities.

Holland America Line in Alaska (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

Booking of the first four Legendary Voyages cruises comes with Holland America Line experiencing record-high sales volume from Black Friday to Cyber Monday in November. Interest from travelers was particularly high for voyages in summer 2024, with bookings for Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England among the most popular destinations.

More Legendary Voyages for 2026 will be announced soon – where will Holland America Line take cruise guests next?