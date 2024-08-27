Holland America Offers Affordable Way to Experience Grand Voyages

For many, going on a months-long world cruise would be a dream come true – but simply isn’t doable either because of the cost or because their specific circumstances won’t allow them to go abroad for an extended length of time.

This is something that Holland America Line understands – and the Carnival-owned cruise line has taken measures to make its grand voyages in 2025 more accessible.

Zuiderdam will be embarking on a 124-night grand voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 4, 2025, with Volendam scheduled to embark on an even longer 132-night “Pole to Pole” sailing from Florida’s southeastern coast on the same day.

As of August 26, 2024, bookings have been opened for shorter segments of these world cruises for guests who aren’t able to get away for quite so long – with pricing starting at a very reasonable $169 per day.

“Our Grand Voyages are something our dedicated guests come back for every year while also attracting new guests who are eager to explore the world, but at over four months we recognize that not everyone has that time,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line.

“By booking one of our 2025 Grand Voyage segments, cruisers can get a taste of the special atmosphere and community aboard these sailings at an incredible value,” added Grigsby.

Considering pricing begins at $30,354 (or about $230 per day) per person for an inside cabin onboard Volendam’s world cruise and at $22,354 (or about $180 per day) for an inside cabin onboard Zuiderdam’s grand voyage, these shorter segments are a particularly good deal.

Spending less time away from home may also result in lower personal expenses related to travel, such as paying for pet sitters or housesitters.

What Segments Are Available?

Holland America’s shorter segments are still longer than an average cruise – ranging in length from 33 to 100 days. However, this is still a shortened version of the Grand Voyage experience.

Over the course of 124 nights, the 82,318-gross ton Zuiderdam will visit 46 ports of call in 32 countries across six continents.

Cruisers who wish to join the 2,272-guest vessel as it sails to destinations throughout Europe, Panama, Australia, South America, Asia, and more have multiple segments to choose from depending on what parts of the world they would like to visit.

The 55-day Fort Lauderdale to Singapore segment will embark from Fort Lauderdale on January 4, 2024 – the same day the grand voyage officially begins.

Holland America Zuiderdam (Photo Credit: Paul McKinnon / Shutterstock)

This portion will cover 12 countries – with featured stops at destinations like the Panama Canal, Easter Island, and Australia’s famous Great Barrier Reef.

If 55 days is too long, cruisers can opt for a 20-day segment that sails from Athens, Greece, to Fort Lauderdale.

This portion will begin toward the end of the world cruise, lasting from April 19, 2025, to May 9, 2025 – and features calls on bucket-list destinations throughout Italy, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, as well as an overnight stay in Barcelona, Spain.

Read Also: Holland America Line Unveils 15 New Shows for 2025 Grand Voyages

Volendam’s Grand Voyage – which is the company’s inaugural “Pole to Pole” sailing – is set to cover six continents, spanning east to west.

For guests looking for an extended Antarctic adventure, the 47-Fort Lauderdale to Buenos Aires segment may be for them. These passengers will join the 1,432-guess vessel on embarkation day – from where they will sail to the Panama Canal, to Central and South America (with a focus on Peru and Chile), and spend four days in Antarctica.

On the back-end of the sailing, travelers are invited to join the 61,000-gross ton vessel for a 33-day voyage from Amsterdam to Fort Lauderdale, which will last from May 5, 2025, until June 7, 2025.

This segment will start with a visit to the North Pole (Ijmuiden), and feature calls throughout Norway, the Arctic Circle, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, and parts of the United States’ East Coast.