Holland America Line’s Rotterdam Arrives in New York on Historical Voyage

As Holland America Line’s 99,935 gross ton Rotterdam nears the end of its 15-day recreated voyage, it has officially arrived in New York for an overnight stay on October 26, 2022.

Rotterdam will soon complete its recreated maiden itinerary in celebration of the cruise line’s 150th anniversary, which departed Rotterdam 150 years ago on October 15, 1872.

Rotterdam’s Stop in New York

On October 26, 2022, 2,668-guest Rotterdam made an overnight stop in New York as it recreated Holland America Line’s maiden voyage 150 years ago on October 15, 1872.

The 15-day transatlantic cruise departed Rotterdam, the Netherlands on October 15, 2022, featuring exclusive entertainment and programming options onboard.

The Manhattan Borough President, Mark Levine officially declared October 26th an “honorary day” for the cruise line, recognizing the occasion in celebration.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

In commemorating the special occasion, festivities included a specially commissioned performance on the World Stage by past and present Lincoln Center Stage performers.

“We are excited to be celebrating our 150th Anniversary in such a vibrant city with our newest ship on a rare overnight call,” said Holland America Line’s president, Gus Antorcha.

“There’s nothing like sailing into New York under the Verrazano Bridge, past the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Standing on deck, you can’t help but think back to more than a century ago, feeling the emotion of arriving in America for the first time. Recreating our first voyage has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Antorcha added.

The evening onboard the ship’s stop in New York will be filled with exclusive offerings, including a musical performance by Emmy Award-winning producer Steven Schoenberg, that written exclusively for the line’s anniversary.

Accompanied by a special short film about the line’s past, the musical composition will be performed onboard by a 25-piece ensemble for all invited guests.

The Recreated Itinerary Highlights

In celebration of the line’s 150th anniversary, Rotterdam’s celebratory itinerary will feature exciting options for guests onboard such as exclusive menus that showcase Holland America Line’s 150-year journey.

During every evening of this sailing, menu options onboard the 99,935 gross-ton ship will reflect the line’s history with a classic entrée reminiscent of a dish served as early as the 1920s.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

A special 150th Gala Menu, with a memorable collection of dishes, will be offered onboard the Pinnacle-class ship, all derived from a previous Holland America Line voyage.

Additionally, the itinerary will feature a “Throwback Happy Hour” with drinks priced as low as 25 cents, a Dutch High Tea, a Dutch station in Lido Market, and one Dutch-themed lunch.

Holland America Line will also release a limited-edition beer, HAL Pils, fleetwide in partnership with a Seattle-based brewing company, Pike Brewing, to commemorate its anniversary.

The cruise line also announced a new non-profit partner, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, reflecting on its history from immigrant carrier to consumer 11-ship fleet.

Another 150th Anniversary Transatlantic itinerary will depart on April 6, 2023, from New York, and will disembark in Rotterdam on April 18th, the line’s actual 150th birthday.