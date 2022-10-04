Holland America Line’s Anniversary Crossing to Recreate a Bygone Era

A special transatlantic crossing will depart this October in celebration of Holland America Line’s 150-year anniversary in 2023, featuring exclusive entertainment and enrichment options that will replicate the line’s culture and history.

The celebratory itinerary will depart from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and sail to New York City on October 15, 2022, retracing the cruise line’s first cruise back in 1872 aboard Rotterdam I.

Rotterdam’s 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing

Departing on October 15, 2022, Holland America Line will retrace its inaugural voyage, which cruised in 1872 aboard Rotterdam I, for an honorary transatlantic crossing of its 150-year anniversary in 2023.

In preparation for its 150th Anniversary, the Carnival-owned cruise line will kick off celebrations with its October voyage departing from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and heading to New York City aboard Pinnacle-class Rotterdam.

After departing from Rotterdam, guests will have the opportunity to spend the day in Paris and explore historic Plymouth, England, before arriving at the New York City port.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Guests cruising this 12-day itinerary will experience the line’s journey from past to present with specially planned events, activities, and commemorative keepsakes onboard.

The brand’s history will be visible through its onboard enrichment programming, memorable culinary experiences, and exclusive entertainment options such as a specialty musical piece composed specifically for Lincoln Center Stage.

The President of Holland America Line, Gus Antorcha commented, “Holland America Line has evolved from a shipping company to a brand synonymous with exceptional cruise vacations, and this anniversary crossing is a tribute to the voyage millions of immigrants took to the New World.”

“We have guests who are sailing in October because their grandparents immigrated to the United States on a Holland America Line ship or because they’ve been fans for years, and we’ve filled the voyage with special moments that will create wonderful memories for everyone on board,” Antorcha added.

During this month’s special itinerary onboard the 99,935 gross ton Rotterdam, all guests will be presented with an exclusive 150th Anniversary Royal Goedewaagen tile, and limited-edition 150th Anniversary retail items will be available in the shipboard shops.

Special Highlights of the Special Retraced Itinerary

This 12-day transatlantic crossing will host an exclusive Lincoln Center Piece composed only for the line’s anniversary by Emmy Award-winning producer and Emmy-nominated composer Steven Schoenberg.

Debuting onboard October 26 in New York on World Stage, the Lincoln Center Piece will accompany a special short film about the line’s journey and be performed by a 25-piece ensemble of former Holland America Line’s Lincoln Center Stage musicians.

Photo Credit: Holland America Line

Guests will also experience entertainment by Dutch sensation Tiny Little Big Band and the ship’s wide variety of Music Walk entertainment that includes BB King’s Blues Club, Billboard Onboard, Lincoln Center Stage, and Rolling Stone Rock Room.

During every evening of this sail, the Main Dining Room’s menus will showcase Holland America Line’s 150-year history with a Classic Entrée reminiscent of a dish served as early as the 1920s.

Menu options will include selections like Royal Rib of Beef a la Medicis, Holland Duckling Port Wine Sauce, and Artic Char a la Normande.

One evening in the Main Dining Room, guests will be offered a special 150th Gala Menu with a memorable collection of dishes, with every option, from appetizers to desserts, derived from a previous Holland America Line voyage.

At least once, guests onboard can indulge in a Rijsttafel, a Dutch word that translates to “rice table,” with side dishes served in smaller portions, accompanied by rice prepared in a variety of ways.

A “Throwback Happy Hour” will feature drinks priced back to when the brand began, as low as 25 cents, and wine tastings and surprises will be available throughout the ship with the cruise line’s Vice President of Dining and Beverage Operations, Anthony Stice.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Several Dutch-themed options will be available, including a special Dutch High Tea, a Dutch station in Lido Market that features traditional sweet and savory items, and one Dutch-themed lunch with classic Dutch items.

Alongside the Dutch-themed lunch, one Indonesian-themed lunch will be provided, both to take place in Rotterdam’s Lido Market.

Additionally, both Bill Miller, a maritime historian and Holland America Line authority, and Dr. Jennifer Foray, professor of history at Purdue University, will deliver lectures on Dutch history during this sail.

A visual telling of the company’s history from its founding through the present day, Origin Story will be offered on World Stage with 270-degree wraparound LED screens in a journey that includes historical images.

Onboard entertainment additions will include anniversary-themed trivia while keeping its classic cruise sporting activities and games.

Many of the same special culinary and enrichment programs will be offered on another anniversary voyage that will depart on April 6, 2023, from New York, disembarking in Rotterdam on April 18, the line’s official 150th birthday.