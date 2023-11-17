Holland America Line Unveils New Desserts for Guests

Holland America Line is unveiling a new showcase of cakes in 16 decadent flavors for its “Cake Me Away” celebration, just in time for National Cake Day on Sunday, November 26.

Layer cakes and mini-cakes in jars are all part of the selection, as well as gluten-free, vegan, and no-sugar-added options so all guests can enjoy a sweet treat.

Holland America Line Introduces Cake Me Away

Pastry chefs across the Holland America Line fleet have put their sweet skills to the test to develop amazing new cake flavors for Cake Me Away, what the cruise line calls “a new Lido Market dessert celebration.”

The new cakes will debut onboard for National Cake Day on November 26. This annual holiday is celebrated every year and while it’s not an “official” holiday, it is happily embraced by cake aficionados everywhere.

“Our pastry team has some of the most talented chefs in the world, and Cake Me Away allows us to bring flavors from their home countries to our guests,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services at Holland America Line.

“The culinary team is always developing new ideas, and Cake Me Away gives them the opportunity to share their favorites and introduce new original cakes for our guests to enjoy.”

New Holland America Desserts (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

The celebration is scheduled as a one-time event for 7-night sailings, and will be offered multiple times on longer cruises depending on the overall length of the cruise. Guests can check their daily newsletters or the cruise Navigator app for details about when the event will be featured on their sailing.

There is no information about whether Cake Me Away will become a permanent fixture aboard Holland America Line ships, or if this event will be a limited time only offering.

Which Will Be Your Favorite Flavor?

The flavors for Cake Me Away will appeal to a wide range of tastes, whether guests prefer chocolate cakes, classic flavor combinations, or lighter fruit-flavored cakes.

The Mille Crepe Cake, for example, has multiple layers of cream and crepes for an elegant flair and delicate flavor, while the Sans Rival Cake is a Philippine recipe layering buttercream, meringue, and chopped cashews for unexpected crunch.

The Creme Brulee Cake is inspired by another popular dessert and features vanilla cake, creamy custard, and pastry cream.

The Heaven and Hell Cake is sure to be a favorite with layers of both angel and devil’s food cakes, topped with peanut butter frosting in a time-tested flavor combination.

New Holland America Desserts (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

The warm spices of Carrot Cake, fun childhood nostalgia of Cookies and Cream Cake, and the richness of Almond Roca Cake are all sure to be top flavors as well.

In addition to so many layer cake options, the mini-jar cakes will also be part of Cake Me Away and offered daily in Lido Market at the Sweet Spot, rotating through various flavors that include Black Forest, Red Velvet, S’mores, Strawberry Pavlova, Carrot Cake, and Key Lime Pie.

About the Pastry Team

Holland America Line employs 198 pastry and assistant chefs across its fleet of 11 ships. Pastry chefs from India, Colombia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines have all contributed their unique flavor palettes and tasty skills to create amazing flavors for Cake Me Away and other dessert options onboard every cruise.

Before joining the fleet aboard different vessels, all new Holland America Line pastry chefs and their assistants must successfully complete an exclusive pastry training course.

While details of the training course are carefully guarded, it is likely that not only are individual skills tested, but the chefs are familiarized with Holland America Line’s recipes as well as how to prepare pastries for such large crowds.

On each ship, 25-30 different desserts and up to 1,000 cookies are prepared and served each day, a challenge for any pastry chef.

The challenge for guests will be which treats to enjoy and how to watch their waistlines at the same time!