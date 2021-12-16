Holland America Line Ultimate Upgrade Event Offers Unheard of Deals

Just in time for wave season, Holland America Line is offering unprecedented deals for all types of travelers through “The Ultimate Upgrade Event” now through February 28, 2022. These deals apply to select summer 2022 through spring 2023 cruises, with available itineraries around the world.

Wave Season Deals

Wave season, the first quarter of the year when cruise deals are typically low to entice vacationers to book future travel plans, is coming up fast and travel-hungry guests are ready for great deals.

Holland America Line is offering amazing incentives with “The Ultimate Upgrade Event” including free stateroom upgrades to the next highest category, $75 fares for kids ages 17 and younger as the third or fourth guests on Alaska cruises, and 50% reduced deposits.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

These deals apply to select sailings departing in 2022 and 2023, including itineraries in Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, the Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America, Antarctica, Australia, New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more. This truly gives eager travelers worldwide options to enjoy and look forward to as more travel resumes around the globe.

“By introducing our most enticing offer for the traditional ‘wave’ booking period, we want to encourage everyone to think about next year’s vacation plans now and book early,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“Cruising already is an unbeatable value, and when you add in our limited-time Ultimate Upgrade Event, there is no better time than now for our guests to plan their next cruise vacations to destinations around the world.”

In addition to the deal’s special offers, guests who book by January 20, 2022, also receive up to $200 onboard spending money. Onboard credit can be used for spa treatments, specialty dining reservations, gift shop purchases, and more.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Fares start at $799 per passenger, double occupancy, for Caribbean itineraries and $849 for Alaska sailings. Taxes, fees, and port expenses are additional, and the offers are not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises of five days or less.

Premium Offers Available

In addition to the outstanding “Ultimate Upgrade Event” deals, guests also have the option to upgrade even further with the premium “Have It All” package. As part of the package, guests will receive:

Shore Excursions : Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three tours valued at $100 each, or $100 off other select tours. Thousands of tours all over the world qualify for the deal, from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.

: Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three tours valued at $100 each, or $100 off other select tours. Thousands of tours all over the world qualify for the deal, from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries. Signature Beverage Package : Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed with this upgrade, including beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee, and more. Bar service charges are included.

: Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed with this upgrade, including beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee, and more. Bar service charges are included. Specialty Dining : Depending on the ship and length of the cruise, guests can indulge in award-winning specialty dining up to three nights, at such outstanding restaurants as Pinnacle Grill, the ultimate steakhouse at sea; Tamarind, showcasing the traditions of Southeast Asia, China, and Japan; and Canaletto, a relaxed venue serving authentic Italian cuisine.

: Depending on the ship and length of the cruise, guests can indulge in award-winning specialty dining up to three nights, at such outstanding restaurants as Pinnacle Grill, the ultimate steakhouse at sea; Tamarind, showcasing the traditions of Southeast Asia, China, and Japan; and Canaletto, a relaxed venue serving authentic Italian cuisine. Wi-Fi Surf Package: Holland America Line’s most popular Wi-Fi package, this option lets guests stay connected onboard and visit their favorite websites, including email, news, sports and more. Multiple devices can be connected simultaneously for additional charges.

With so much available and so many ways to upgrade, a luxury cruise getaway is well within reach of all travelers and all budgets, no matter what their dream destination may be.