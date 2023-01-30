Holland America Line Sets Best-Ever Booking Week

Holland America Line is gearing up for an amazing cruise year, with record-setting bookings in January. Selling particularly quickly are summer sailings and Alaska cruises and Cruisetours, including pre- and post-cruise land extensions.

Throughout January, Holland America Line saw both its best-ever overall January week, as well as the highest single-day bookings for any January day on record in the cruise line’s 150-year history.

Holland America Line Sets Wave Season Records

January through March is traditionally considered “wave season” for cruise bookings, when great deals and incentives are available and eager travelers are planning for their next vacations after the holiday rush.

Holland America Line has seen a particularly spectacular response for upcoming sailings, with record-setting bookings throughout January. The third week in the month was the highest bookings week on record for any January dates on record for the cruise line, exceeding bookings in 2019 by more than 20%.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Furthermore, Alaska bookings were 25% higher than the strongest week in January 2019, and on Tuesday, January 17 alone, the cruise line had its highest-ever single day for bookings for any January day on record. More than one-quarter of the bookings on that day were for 2024 sailings.

“Seeing this level of booking is a great sign for Holland America Line and for the industry,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “Travelers are clearly excited to get back to cruising and they appreciate the service and experiences unique to Holland America Line.”

Guests Booking Further Ahead

It must be noted that many travelers are opting for booking cruise vacations further in advance, and many sailings that are particularly popular are departing in 2024.

By booking ahead, guests have a greater choice of itineraries, departure points, and stateroom types, allowing them to better customize their cruise vacation to their exact preferences at a time when sales offer amazing bargains and great deals are available for many add-on choices, such as pre- and post-cruise tours, shore excursions, specialty dining reservations, and more.

Read Also: Holland America Adds Cruisetours to Wave Promotion

Early bookings also show the return of confidence in cruise travel after more than two years of lockdowns, travel restrictions, health requirements, and other guidelines that made sailing to different destinations more challenging.

“It’s especially encouraging that so many guests are already looking ahead to 2024 and planning their next vacation,” Antorcha said.

Sailing Holland America Line

Holland America Line offers a wide range of itineraries for eager guests to choose from, including more cruises to the highly desirable and amazingly scenic Glacier Bay than any other cruise line.

Land-based operations owned by the cruise line in both Denali and Yukon offer opportunities for truly in-depth exploration and discover in Alaska, helping guests create once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

In 2024, the cruise line is offering even longer Alaska itineraries, including a 28-night Arctic Circle sailing sure to be a bucket-list vacation for many travelers. Six Holland America vessels will sail Alaska in 2024, giving guests even more options to choose from.

Furthermore, Holland America Line offers cruises worldwide, including culturally rich sailings in the Mediterranean, tropical paradise cruises in the Caribbean, vibrant vacations to Mexico, and more exotic destinations such as Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Antarctica, the Panama Canal, Asia, and more.

In 2023, the cruise line’s unique Solar Eclipse sailings are also a popular vacation option.

During wave season, Holland America Line is offering a range of offers, such as $1 deposits, free stateroom upgrades, free fares for children, premium packages that include Wi-Fi, specialty dining, beverages and more. The exact savings and offers vary based on itinerary and departure date.