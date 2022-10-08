Holland America Line Sees Interest Grow as Alaska Season Ends

Holland America Line concluded its 75th season in Alaska today, October 8, as two of the line’s cruise ships arrive in their homeports to debark their guests in Seattle and Vancouver.

The cruise line is the most experienced Alaska cruise operator, sailing and operating 107 cruises and cruise tours onboard six ships.

Holland America Line celebrated its 75th Anniversary in Alaska this year with several highlights that celebrated the state’s culture, food, and natural beauty. Over the years, the cruise line has seen interest growing, with Alaska now being a bucket-list destination for thousands of visitors.

75 Years In Alaska

Holland America Line has been operating in Alaska for 75 years now, more than any other cruise line.

As another season comes to a close, the cruise line is seeing an increased interest in Alaska cruises, a destination that many guests see as a bucket-list destination and something entirely different than cruises in the Caribbean or Mediterranean.

“As this successful season winds down, we’re pleased to see growing interest in Alaska 2023,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Alaska is a bucket-list destination, and people are excited to travel more. We’re seeing bookings well above levels from similar periods in the seasons prior to the industry pause.”

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Out of the company’s eleven cruise ships, six sailed on voyages in Alaska this season, with the last two concluding their season today. Koningsdam made its last call to Ketchikan on October 7 and is in Vancouver today to prepare for her winter season in the Mexican Riviera.

Koningsdam was the first cruise ship to return to Canada this year with a call at Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. The ship’s call marked 905 days since a cruise ship visited the port and a maiden call for the ship. Koningsdam sailed from Vancouver for the entirety of its Alaska season.

“Holland America Line’s 75th Anniversary in Alaska got off to an incredible start with Koningsdam as the first ship back in Canada in more than two years, and we kept building momentum with new immersive programming, partnerships that focused sustainability and more,” added Antorcha.

Eurodam will conclude its Alaska season in Seattle today, after which she will head south to Fort Lauderdale for a series of cruises around the Caribbean, middle,- and South America.

Holland America Offers More Than a Cruise

With the experience and knowledge that Holland America has of the area, a cruise to Alaska onboard a Holland America Line cruise ship is no longer just a cruise.

Over the years, the cruise line has developed an immersive program highlighting each spectacular aspect of the state.

Photo Credit: MaleeS / Shutterstock

Gus Antorcha: “No other cruise line can deliver Alaska like Holland America Line, and this season we focused all of our expertise and passion on giving guests a memorable Alaska experience that touched all elements of their vacation, from enrichment to culinary to shoreside tours.”

Over the last season, the cruise line celebrated with a “Love Letters to Alaska” contest, new “Alaska Up Close” shipboard programming, a “We Love Alaska” marketing campaign, and two new partnerships that celebrate the brand’s commitment to serving sustainable Alaskan seafood.

Holland America now only serves fresh, certified sustainable, and traceable wild Alaska seafood. The cruise line also partnered with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) to highlight the line’s leadership and commitment to sustainably sourced local seafood.

Holland America will return to Alaska in April next year, sailing a record 121 cruises onboard six ships through September 2023: Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam, Volendam, and Koningsdam. Guests can combine a cruise with an inland exploration of Denali National Park & the Yukon before or after the cruise.