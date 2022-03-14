Holland America Line Releases Program Details For Alaska Up Close

Holland America Line has confirmed why it is the cruise industry leader in Alaska Cruises. The company released its programming lineup for the coming 2022 Alaska season, and it is full of historical, cultural, culinary, and shoreside experiences.

Since Holland America sailed to Alaska for the first time in 1947, the cruise line has been steadily building up its resources in the area. So much so that guests can sail onboard six Holland America Line ships exploring Alaska, either roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, Canada; or between Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver.

Holland America Line Launches Alaska Up Close

Seattle-based Holland America Line has been widely recognized as the leading cruise line for voyages to the remote outposts in Alaska. With its 2022-season ‘Alaska Up Close’ programming launch, the line reaffirms its position. The program will give guests a chance for a 360° immersion into the northernmost US state.

From May through September 2022, Holland America Line will have six ships operating in Alaska. By offering guests an immersive experience, guests will discover, taste, and experience the real Alaska, unlike any other cruise line.

Photo Credit: Macklin Holloway / Shutterstock.com

Holland America plans to offer guests the possibility of learning about Glacier Bay through the native tribe members of the Huna Tlingit Tribe born and raised here, and National Park Rangers that have made the area their life.

Guests will also be able to eat the fish they caught on select fishing excursions; they will taste the salmon they caught that day and have it prepared by the onboard chefs.

“Alaska is so abundant that it needs to be explored and presented differently, and with ‘Alaska Up Close’ our guests will have access to activities and experiences that they won’t find anywhere else,” said Beth Bodensteiner, senior vice president, and chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “We want our guests to be immersed in Alaska from the moment they step on board, and as we celebrate 75 years of exploring Alaska in 2022, we tapped into our unparalleled expertise to craft memorable and exclusive programming.”

What’s on offer?

Besides enjoying the fantastic sights and sounds of Alaska, Holland America plans to keep guests busy during their cruises up north, both onboard and off the ship. Below is a sample of what will be on offer:

Workshops and lectures with local experts called Explorations Central. Here, a variety of talks tell the story of life in Alaska, such as “Breaking the Ice Ceiling,” which highlights stories of Alaskan women working in fields traditionally dominated by men.

Alaskan’s offering insights into local wildlife and ecology. In Glacier Bay National Park a Park Ranger and a member of the Huna Tlingit Tribe will share their knowledge.

Port To Table, featuring the culinary traditions of Alaska.

Photo Credit: Ungnoi Lookjeab / Shutterstock

There will also be a vast variety of tours available. Guests can take a Helicopter onto a glacier, go whale watching, whitewater rafting or kayaking, panning for gold, and sail on a real crabbing boat featured on “Deadliest Catch.”

There is also the possibility to explore further, with 16 different Cruisetours that combine an Alaska cruise with a visit to Denali National Park or to Canada’s Yukon Territory.

Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, and Zuiderdam will be operating seven-day “Glacier Discovery Northbound,” “Glacier Discovery Southbound,” and “Alaska Inside Passage” itineraries with calls to Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway.

Eurodam and Westerdam will be sailing seven-day “Alaskan Explorer” cruises from Seattle. Ports include Victoria BC on Vancouver Island, Canada; and Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait; and Sitka, Alaska.