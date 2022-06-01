Holland America Line Launches Sale As Entire Fleet Back Sailing in June

Seattle-based Holland America Line offers guests up to 50% off, onboard spending credits, and reduced deposits to celebrate bringing its entire fleet online again. The offers are valid through June 30 and can be applied to most departures in 2022 and 2023.

All of the eleven cruise ships the cruise line operates will be in service later this month, with the notice that one ship, the Volendam, is used in the Netherlands to house refugees from Ukraine. It has been a busy couple of weeks for the cruise line, with more excitement coming in the next few weeks.

Holland America Celebrates Return Of Full Fleet

There is more than enough reason to celebrate for Holland America Line this summer as the line will have its entire fleet operational this month. Only Westerdam is not operational yet, but she will return to service on June 12, sailing from Seattle with 7-night sailings to Alaska.

To give guests the chance to share in the celebrations, the cruise line offers a range of enticing offers and promotions that it calls the ‘Celebration Sale.’

Photo Credit: The Mariner 4291 / Shutterstock

“Having our full fleet of 11 ships back in services after more than two years on pause is cause for celebration, and the promotion is our way of thanking guests for their loyalty and choosing to cruise with Holland America Line,” said Beth Bodensteiner, the chief commercial officer of Holland America Line.

“The Celebration Sale crosses all of our global destinations, and the perks make it more affordable to book a dream vacation now.”

Besides offering discounts up to 50% off the advertised cruise fare, the cruise line also gives guests $50 onboard spending money per guest, and 50% reduced deposits.

The onboard spending money, applied to the first and second guest per room, can be used on a range of onboard offerings such as specialty dining, spa treatments, shore excursions, beverages, photographs, souvenirs, and more.

The promos are valid for cruises to all worldwide destinations but are not valid on Grand Voyages and itineraries for three days or less.

However, they can be combined with Holland America’s ‘Have It All’ packages, which include: shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining in Pinnacle Grill, Canaletto, or Tamarind, and a Wi-Fi package.

Busy Months For Holland America Line

May and June are busy months for the Seattle, Washington, cruise line. Not only is it bringing its entire fleet back into operation, but the cruise line also celebrated the christening of its latest cruise ship, MS Rotterdam, earlier this week.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

The ninth ship in the Holland America Line fleet to resume operations, MS Oosterdam, did so on May 8. Sailing from Venice, Italy, she is sailing on a series of Mediterranean cruises to Israel, Greece, and Italy, including calls to Athens, Haifa, Jerusalem, and Crete.

MS Zaandam also returned to service in May, sailing a 9-night cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Montreal, Canada, on May 12. She will spend the summer in Canada and New England. The voyages between Boston and Montreal visit ports like Prince Edward Island, Halifax, and Quebec.

For all cruises booked with Holland America Line through September 30, 2022, with departures in 2022, the cruise line has also extended its worry-free promise. This means guests can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit.