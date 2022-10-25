Holland America Line Launches Limited-Edition Beer Fleetwide

As the cruise line celebrates its 150th Anniversary, Holland America Line has released a limited-edition Pilsner beer, HAL Pils, made in partnership with Pike Brewing.

HAL Pils will be served fleet-wide, produced by the Seattle-based brewing company to honor the location of the cruise line’s U.S. headquarters and Seattle’s hometown cruise line.

The Limited-Edition Pilsner, HAL Pils

In celebration of Holland America Line’s 150th Anniversary, the cruise line has partnered with a Seattle-based brewing company, Pike Brewing, to create a limited-edition Pilsner beer, HAL Pils.

This new Pilsner beer will be served in all onboard bars and lounges fleetwide starting in January 2023 and was selected for its classic European style and popularity as a specialty for cruise guests.

The Vice President of Dining and Beverage Operations for Holland America Line, Anothony Stice said, “A special-edition brew in a beautiful collector’s can is the perfect way to mark our 150th anniversary.”

“There’s no better way to honor our past and celebrate our present than to choose a classic beer style like a Pilsner that’s having a resurgence in the craft beer world. It’s clean, refreshing, and crisp and our guests are really going to enjoy this exclusive production,” Stice added.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

The Seattle-based brewing company was chosen as a tribute to the location of the cruise line’s U.S. headquarters and to mark Holland America Line’s place as Seattle’s hometown cruise line.

HAL Pils was created with Mosaic Hops, an iconic hop from the Yakima Valley in Washington state, yielding floral and light melon flavors, with a big aroma and dry finish.

Holland America Line’s 150th Anniversary pilsner will be served in a commemorative can that mimics the funnels of the Holland America Line steamship above the logo’s head, with the iconic Jan van Beers poster of 1898 of a woman in a blue dress and striped hat.

The beer’s label features a twist on the line’s classic logo with an updated color scheme and will be available for guests to purchase as a six-pack in the shipboard shops.

The Line’s 150th Anniversary Happenings

Holland America Line recently announced The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation as a non-profit partner to commemorate its 150th anniversary.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

In celebrating its 150th-anniversary festivities in style, the line is offering two commemorative transatlantic crossings, both including special programming designed to celebrate the company’s history.

On October 15, 2022, Pinnacle-class Rotterdam, with a guest capacity of 2,668 at double occupancy, departed on her historic transatlantic crossing, and will return to Rotterdam for a 13-night crossing on April 18th, the cruise line’s official 150th birthday.

Debuted on Rotterdam‘s transatlantic itinerary this month, the cruise line has revealed its “A City on the Sea” entertainment show, commemorating its 150th anniversary, that takes guests on an immersive journey behind the scenes.