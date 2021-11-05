Holland America Line Launches Kids Cruise Free Offer

Just in time for the holidays, Holland America Line has launched a “kids cruise free” offer for selected sailings through spring 2022, including several holiday sailings. This is a great opportunity for families to set sail together just as younger children become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kids Cruise Free

For this limited-time offer, children ages 5-17 who are sailing as the third or fourth guests in the same stateroom will sail for free. The offer is good on select sailings through May 31, 2022, but bookings must be made no later than November 18, 2021. Taxes, fees, and port expenses are not included, and each booking may only include up to two free children.

Holiday itineraries for this offer include the Caribbean and Mexico. After the holidays and into the spring, Caribbean and Mexico sailings with this special offer will continue, and itineraries along the California coast, New England, Europe, and Alaska will also be eligible for these outstanding savings.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

With this offer, starting fares for a Holland America Line cruise are $449 per person, double occupancy, so a family of four could take a vacation for just $898. Over the holidays, cruise fares begin at $549 per person, double occupancy, making a cruise getaway a great option over school break.

Holland America also offers “Have It All” premium fare upgrades that include shore tours, beverage packages, specialty dining, and wifi connectivity.

Healthy Family Cruises

All guests on board Holland America ships must follow the cruise line’s health and safety guidelines, which are updated as needed to adhere to evolving protocols.

Holland America Line is currently operating vaccinated cruises through February 2022. These cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to setting sail. Proof of vaccination, in accordance with CDC guidelines, plus a negative COVID-19 test within two days of departure must be presented by all guests.

Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock.com

“Now that kids ages 5 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, getting out and seeing the world is on everyone’s mind,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “A multigenerational cruise is the perfect way to return to travel, and we can’t wait to welcome our junior guests and feel the excitement as everyone is able to explore the world together again.”

Passengers should stay updated with the health and safety protocols for their individual sailings, including pre-cruise requirements as well as onboard protocols. Holland America Line offers a Worry-Free Promise program featuring cancellation flexibility and enhanced COVID-19 protection so guests can feel confident in their vacation plans.

Fun for Young Cruisers

On board, kids, tweens, and teens ages 5-17 can enjoy Club HAL, Holland America Line’s youth activities program.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Younger cruisers can meet other kids for arts and crafts, sports tournaments, video game competitions, scavenger hunts, challenging team games, and more. Storytimes and theme parties are popular with the youngest cruisers, while teens enjoy mocktail parties, karaoke, sports contests, and other activities.

Trained, full-time staff supervise all youth activities, and activities are also available on port days so parents can enjoy alone time on their cruise vacation. Parents can also enjoy the full range of onboard activities, from spa treatments and casino games to wine tastings, elite entertainment, duty-free shopping, and more.

Don’t delay – the “Kids Cruise Free” promotion is only available for bookings made by November 18, 2021. What a perfect holiday gift for the whole family – a Holland America cruise to enjoy together!