Holland America Line Introduces Embarkation Enhancements for All Ships

Holland America Line is making preboarding and embarkation easier by introducing new enhancements to the process. The cruise line is adding the use of mBark facial recognition and the VeriFLY vaccine verification program.

Holland America Line Enhancements

The cruise line is rolling out enhancements to make it easier for guests pre-cruise and during the embarkation process. Holland America is implementing the use of mBark facial recognition. The Mobile system enables guests to check-in for their cruise within 10 seconds, which will significantly speed up boarding.

Guests will also be able to start using the VeriFLY digital wallet app, allowing them to get their vaccination status and testing approved before a cruise vacation. Carnival Cruise Line, owned by the same parent company Carnival Corp, has already launched the VeriFLY options for all of its sailings in the US.

Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com

“Holland America Line continues to look for ways that make the cruising experience better for our guests as we navigate protocols and best practices for today’s travelers,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We recently completed testing with VeriFLY and mBark on a few sailings, and the most common comment from guests was, ‘That’s it?’ because it’s so fast and efficient.”

The embark system has been designed especially for Holland America Line by SKO systems based in London. Guests can load a photo and all necessary pretravel details to the cruise line’s website.

All the information available before embarkation means a more effortless and touchless process at the terminal. Guests will only have to scan their face, which takes less than 10 seconds.

“Holland America Line is recognized globally for providing an outstanding travel experience, and so we are delighted to be able to partner with the cruise line to bring their guests the convenience and peace of mind that comes with VeriFLY,” said Daon Chief Executive Officer Tom Grissen.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

VeriFLY is already widely known and used by Carnival Cruise Line, Viking Cruises, and airlines. The app provides guests a way to upload proof of vaccination and test results. Registrations will be required, and then a QR code can be used to display during embarkation. It is a separate app not by the cruise lines, and guests have to download it through the relevant app stores.

In March, the VeriFLY option was first introduced on the new Rotterdam cruise ship. It will now roll out across the fleet by the end of March and available on Holland America ships as they return to service. The new enhancements detailed are for cruise departures in all US, Canadian and European homeports.