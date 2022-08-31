Holland America Line Introduces Culinary Cruises for 2022

Food is a key part of any cruise experience, and guests interested in the ultimate gastronomic experience will have amazing opportunities aboard several upcoming Holland America Line sailings.

These “Culinary Cruises” will feature special guests from the cruise line’s Culinary Council offering exclusive insights, cooking demonstrations, tastings, and more on these unique voyages.

Culinary Cruise Experts

Holland America Line’s Culinary Council is a collection of elite chefs who bring global influence to the dining experience across the fleet, creating exceptional tastes and exclusive menus for guests to enjoy.

“Holland America Line’s culinary program is guided by some of the world’s foremost talents, and no other cruise line has this level of experience from such a team of experts,” said Michael Stendebach, Holland America Line’s vice president of food, beverage and guest services.

It is these experts who will be featured aboard the five planned “Culinary Cruises” – each of which will offer exclusive opportunities for guests to know more about menu preparation, cooking techniques, and unique insights into the distinctive tastes of Holland America Line.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Each of the cruises is planned aboard a different ship and visiting a different destination, giving guests a variety of options to choose from to suit their individual tastes. From Alaska to Mexico to the Caribbean, these unique cruises will explore a global menu of delicious dining options.

“It’s not every day you learn a recipe directly from the famous chef who created it and hear their secrets to success in the kitchen,” said Stendebach. “We have been eager to reengage our talented Culinary Council chefs to come back on board and offer guests this exclusive level of access.”

Multiple Sailing Opportunities

Ethan Stowell, named one of the Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine magazine and one of the Best New Chef All-Stars, will be featured aboard Westerdam during the roundtrip 7-night Alaskan Explorer sailing from September 11-18, 2022.

Stowell incorporates Pacific Northwest flavors on ships in that region, using fresh, sustainably sourced Alaska seafood. His fare also is featured at New York Pizza and Lido Market across the fleet, making his dining influence very familiar and popular among Holland America Line cruisers.

French-trained master chef and artisan chocolatier, Jacques Torres guides chocolate desserts as well as the Chocolate Surprise Dessert Parade on board. His decadent tastes and dessert expertise will be featured aboard the 9-night Atlantic Coast sailing aboard Zaandam October 1-10, as the ship repositions from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s master chef and Culinary Council chairman, Rudy Sodamin oversees all aspects of shipboard dining across the fleet. Sodamin’s Sel de Mer is his namesake French seafood brasserie on board and is a favorite among seafood aficionados.

Sodamin will be offering his personal culinary insights aboard Koningsdam on a 7-night roundtrip Mexican Riviera sailing from November 12-19.

David Burke enhances the menu at Pinnacle Grill with contemporary flavors. During the pandemic, his #FeedtheHeroes program provided 100,000 meals to frontline workers and charities, and he has been featured on “Iron Chef America” and “Top Chef Masters.” Burke will be deliciously delighting guests aboard Nieuw Amsterdam on a 7-night Eastern Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale, December 4-11.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Andy Matsuda is the culinary force behind delicious sushi available at Nami Sushi, Tamarind, and Lido Market. At the forefront of sushi trends and techniques, he also teaches aspiring chefs and professionals about sushi and Japanese cuisine.

Matsuda will bring his expertise aboard Nieuw Statendam on the December 17-27 10-night roundtrip Southern Caribbean sailing from Fort Lauderdale.

Aboard each cruise, the guest chefs will offer cooking demonstrations complete with recipes to share, as well as their own expert insights to food preparation, culinary trends, and more. Each activity is complimentary, with the exception of an intimate, reservation-only dinner.

The cost, menu, and location of each dinner will vary based on the chef’s expertise and available venues.