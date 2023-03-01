Holland America Line Gears Up For Alaska Travel Expo

Holland America Line will shine the spotlight on Alaska during its upcoming travel show in Seattle, a major embarkation port for the line’s summer 2023 voyages to the Great Land. The free, all-day expo will feature booking incentives for cruisers, plus many activities tied to Alaskan culture.

Alaska On Display With Holland America Line

Seattle-based Holland America Line is inviting residents of its hometown to an action-packed Alaska Cruise and Travel Show on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The event will be held at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center at Pier 66 from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Designed to entice would-be cruisers into booking one of its Alaska sailings, the full-day show will highlight the line’s ships, itineraries and excursions, and offer hands-on experiences such as panning for gold and even axe-throwing lessons with an Alaskan lumberjack.

Travel expo attendees can register for a chance to win one of seven Alaska cruises for two, and those who book a Holland America Line Alaska cruise or cruisetour at the show will receive a promotional offer valued at up to $350 per stateroom.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Also, those who attend can enter the Passport to Adventure drawing and have a chance to win two roundtrip Alaska Airlines tickets to any destination the airline serves.

Holland America Line Senior Director of Destination Marketing Bill Fletcher said, ”We’re excited to be in our hometown of Seattle with our Alaska Cruise and Travel Show, showing why Holland America Line is the number-one choice for a cruise or overland tour to Alaska.”

He added, “Many of our Alaska cruises are roundtrip from Seattle, which is ideal for locals who don’t want to fly to their vacation. This event allows us to engage with people who are thinking about an Alaska cruise but want to learn more from our team and our partners.”

Holland America Line’s summer 2023 Alaska cruise line-up features six ships deployed to Alaska, with roundtrip sailings from Seattle and from Vancouver, British Columbia, or between Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver.

Sixteen cruise tour options are offered for the upcoming season, showcasing Denali National Park and destinations in Canada’s Yukon Territory. The cruise line in February rolled out a new cruise tour perk that gives guests money to spend in Denali and in the Yukon, and onboard their ship.

Local Color On Tap

Holland America Line’s travel expo will bring local Alaskans to Seattle, giving attendees a taste of what it’s like to cruise to the Last Frontier.

One highlight of the day is sure to be an axe-throwing demonstration by Lumberjack Rob “Silver Fox” Scheer, a founder of the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in Ketchikan, Alaska, and the first man to win the title of IRONJACK World Champion. Considered a pioneer in lumberjack sports, Scheer will demonstrate axe throwing, and attendees can test their own skills. Ketchikan is a popular port call on dozens of Holland America Line voyages.

Photo Credit: Jennifer G. Lang / Shutterstock

Show attendees can pan for gold at the Gold Dredge 8 booth and taste craft beers created by the Denali Brewing Company. Other local vendor booths will focus on additional activities cruisers can experience in Alaska, such as whale-watching, helicopter tours of glaciers, river rafting and wildlife.

The expo also will feature the cruise line’s executive chef in a cooking demonstration of some Alaskan seafood dishes cruisers can expect to enjoy on board.

Future cruisers who visit the expo can learn about Holland America Line’s “Alaska Up Close” programming, which was launched in 2022 as a culturally immersive set of activities, lectures, tours and shore excursions led by Alaskan experts.

Holland America Line’s sponsors for the show include Alaska Airlines, Allen Marine Tours, Denali Brewing Company, Icy Strait Point, Port of Seattle and Riverboat Discovery and Gold Dredge 8.