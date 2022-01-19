Holland America Line Extends Cancellation Policy and Continues to Follow CDC

Following similar moves from other cruise lines, Holland America Line is extending its “Worry-Free Promise” booking policy to allow prospective guests more flexibility with their cruise vacation plans through the end of September. The cruise line has also confirmed its commitment to ongoing health and safety protocols so travelers can feel confident onboard.

Flexible Cancellation Plan Extended Through September

Holland America Line’s “Flexible Cancellation Plan” has now been extended through September 30, 2022. Under this plan, guests who make a new cruise reservation by March 31, 2022, for itineraries that depart on or before September 30, can cancel for any reason and receive a Future Cruise Credit equal to any cancellation fees that normally would be incurred. This allows guests the option to change their plans without risking their vacation investment.

There is no cost or registration required to be part of the Flexible Cancellation Plan, but to qualify, cancellations must be made no later than 30 days before departure. The original plan only covered voyages that departed on or before April 30, 2022.

“We want our guests to feel confident when they book a cruise,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We’ve seen so much excitement from guests who have cruised with us since our return. We want everyone who is looking forward to that next adventure to feel comfortable making those plans, and our ‘Worry-Free Promise’ offers that comfort.”

Guests can also purchase additional protection plans to cover cancelations up to 24 hours before cruise embarkation. Plan costs vary based on the cruise fare, and may also cover costs associated with lost luggage, delayed flights, or injury or illness during the cruise. These additional plans may be purchased even after the cruise is booked, so long as no cancellation fees are yet in effect for the booking.

In addition to offering cancellation flexibility, Holland America Line has also changed final payment dates for new bookings. Now, final payments for cruises through May 31, 2022, are due at 60 days instead of 75 or 90. This gives guests even more time to reconsider their vacation plans as necessary.

Princess Cruises made a similar extension to its policies earlier this week. Both Princess Cruises and Holland America Line are part of the Carnival Corporation & PLC, which also owns Carnival Cruise Line, AIDA Cruises, and several other cruise lines.

Protocols to Continue and Follow CDC Guidelines

Though the Conditional Sailing Order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now expired and become a voluntary program, Holland America Line is committed to keeping guests safe and will continue to operate under the guidance of the CDC, World Health Organization, and the company’s medical team and health experts.

“By operating our cruises with protocols that are based on the latest advice and guidance of our global experts, we have seen a very low rate of cases, and in almost all instances, with mild or no symptoms,” Antorcha said. “We will keep these best practices in place because we know they are working to protect our guests, our crew, our homeports and the communities we visit.”

While protocols can be updated as global pandemic conditions continue to evolve, Holland America Line will continue to require that guests must have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to embarkation, and all eligible guests are strongly encouraged to receive COVID-19 boosters.

All guests must also show proof of a negative viral COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of embarkation.

Masks are required in indoor areas, except when eating or drinking or when guests are in their stateroom. Higher-grade masks, such as KN95, are recommended, and all crew members will be wearing KN95 masks at all times. Crew members are also fully vaccinated and receiving booster shots as they become eligible.