Holland America Line Expanding Five Onboard Casinos

The thrill of the casino and the possibility of hitting a big jackpot is part of many cruisers’ vacations, and Holland America Line is making it easier for guests to enjoy that thrill onboard five different ships.

More than 140 of the newest slot and video poker machines are being added to all Pinnacle and Signature-class ships, and will make expanded gameplay and additional tournaments possible.

Casino Expansion on Five Cruise Ships

New game machines will be coming to five Holland America Line ships in the near future. A total of five ships are receiving the expanded offerings: the two Signature-class ships, Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam, as well as all three Pinnacle-class vessels, Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, and the cruise line’s newest ship, Rotterdam.

“Casino play is a key part of their Holland America Line cruise vacation for many of our guests, and we were able to take advantage of some extra space on our Pinnacle Class ships to add more gaming machines,” said Daniel Materassi, senior vice president, Guest Commerce and Performance Analytics, Holland America Line.

“The slots we’ve added are some of the newest in the industry, bringing exciting gameplay to our guests alongside the popular classic machines.”

Holland America Line Casino (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

Both traditional slots and progressive jackpot slots are being added, as well as a number of video poker machines. Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, and Koningsdam are also getting a separate non-smoking area of the casino, so more guests can enjoy gameplay in the conditions they prefer.

No timeline has been stated for the casino renovations, nor has there been any indication that any of the five ships will be removed from service for the upgrades. It is likely that parts of each ship’s casino may be temporarily closed to accommodate the work, which could be done while the ships are in port and the full casino is closed anyway.

It is also possible that less popular games or less regularly used tables may be removed from the casinos to provide more space for the new machines.

These changes also come shortly after Holland America Line announced changes to live music and entertainment venues onboard all its ships.

Casinos regularly update their machines to provide the newest variations of games, particularly themed games that are tied to popular entertainment or celebrities. Casinos may also be updated to better facilitate machine security or integrated play, or to incorporate better systems of tracking players’ points and credits for casino rewards.

Gambling on a Cruise

Fleetwide, Holland America Line casinos feature not only slots and video poker, but also roulette, craps, and poker tables. A cashless wagering system is available on slots to give guests more flexibility with their play, as well as to have quick access to information about their play, points earned, and redemption options for promotions and offers.

Holland America Line Casino (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

The new system also permits guests to easily join in slot tournaments, prize drawings, and bonus events. On all cruise lines featuring casinos, guests receive a variety of rewards based on casino play, including future cruise offers and discounts and beverages while playing. Of course, there is always the thrill of winning a large jackpot!

Guests do not need to be experienced gamblers to enjoy cruise ship casinos. Regular lessons on gameplay are offered by the casino staff, and staff members are always on hand to answer questions as needed. Casinos cannot generally be operated while a ship is in port, depending on the regulations with the local government, and guests must be of an appropriate age to participate in casino activities.

It should be noted that of all major cruise lines, Disney Cruise Line does not feature casinos on any of its ships.