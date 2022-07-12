Holland America Line Entices Guests With New Deal for 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line is banking on the increased interest in cruising worldwide and introduces a selection of Book Early & Save deals geared towards cruises over the 2022 holiday period and cruises in 2023.

The offer is valid from July 12 through Sept. 30, 2022. It includes gratuities, onboard credit, and 50% reduced deposits – plus shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining, and Wi-Fi with the “Have It All” premium package.

With all ships sailing, the Seattle-based cruise line is seeing increasing interest in their vessels and hopes to make cruising even more enjoyable with the new deals.

More Than $900 Savings

One year since the first cruise ship started sailing in August 2021 for Holland America, the Seattle-based cruise line is still seeing increased interest in its cruises.

With ships sailing to all seven continents this coming winter and throughout 2023, the company is introducing a wide range of incentives and deals to entice even more people to take a cruise.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer, said this: “As the world begins to travel more and with our entire fleet in operation, we are seeing great interest in our cruises that sail to all seven continents. ‘Book Early & Save’ comes at the right time to start planning for the upcoming holidays and 2023.”

“Cruising continues to offer an incredible value in terms of price, ease and everything that is included in the fare, and these added incentives make a cruise vacation even more attractive.”

Included in what Holland America calls the ‘Best Deal Of The Year,’ is up to 900 dollars in possible savings versus a regular cruise booking, for any voyage booked between July 12 and September 30, 2022.

The deals cover sailing to Alaska, Antarctica, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, Canada/New England, Mediterranean, Hawaii, Mexico, Northern Europe, Panama Canal, and South America.

The program also includes Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon.

“Book Early & Save” Benefits

Guests availing of the Book Early & Save program can take advantage of a wide range of money-saving deals. All gratuities for the onboard crew are included for the first and second guests in a stateroom. Guests, therefore, do not need to worry about pre-paying gratuities or paying these while already onboard.

Photo Credit: Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock

Depending on the length of the voyage, guests also receive an onboard credit ranging between $100 and 300 dollars, depending on the length of the voyage. Passengers do not have to spend these credits on tours, as guests receive up to three tours valued at $100 each.

The program also includes Holland America’s Signature beverage package, part of the Have It All Package, which includes 15 drinks per day, the bar service charges, and three nights of specialty dining.

Finally, suppose a guest makes a booking and finds the same booking for a lower price within 72 hours since the booking was made. In that case, Holland America Line will give guests an onboard credit with a value of 110% of the difference between the original booked fare and the lower fare.

All of Holland America Line’s cruise ships are currently operational. Only one ship is not sailing with passengers but housing refugees from Ukraine in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. That vessel, Volendam, was confirmed to return to service in September of this year.