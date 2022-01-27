Holland America Line Details Special Naming Ceremony Voyage for Rotterdam

Holland America Line has detailed the naming ceremony for its newest ship in the fleet, Rotterdam. It will a much-anticipated royal event with godmother Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet held in the city of Rotterdam.

Rotterdam Naming Ceremony

The cruise line has announced that Rotterdam will be named during a ceremony held on May 30, 2022, while the ship calls in the city of Rotterdam, Netherlands. The vessel will begin a special seven-day voyage that departs Amsterdam on May 29, 2022, including visits to Kristiansand, Stavanger and Flåm, Norway, with scenic cruising in Sognefjord, the largest and deepest fjord in Norway.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

“Our new Rotterdam is a spectacular ship, and we are thrilled to have its naming ceremony scheduled with a celebratory cruise that allows our guests to join the festivities and officially welcome her to the fleet,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Our history is deeply rooted in the Netherlands, and it was only fitting to name our newest Rotterdam in the city of Rotterdam with a royal godmother to honor our Dutch roots. We are deeply grateful that Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet will once again act as godmother to a Holland America Line ship.”

As part of that sailing, the new Holland America cruise ship will call in Rotterdam on May 30, 2022, where she will be named by godmother Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet. The actual event will be for invited guests only and broadcast throughout the ship.

The voyage is available for regular guests and not just exclusive to invited guests. Holland America Line is offering its “Have It All” promotion for the cruise, which includes shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi in one base cruise fare.

For the special sailing as part of the “Have It All” promo, there is a value of $100 off any one tour, the Signature Beverage Package includes up to 15 drinks per day, along with one-night specialty dining and the Wi-Fi package.

During the voyage, there will be some special events held onboard, including a celebratory Gala Dinner, the opportunity to participate in the blessing of the ship’s bell, commemorative gifts and more.

Rotterdam in Fort Lauderdale (Photo Credit: Port Everglades)

Rotterdam is already sailing with guests following the delivery from the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy on July 30, 2021. As covered on Cruise Hive, the 14-day maiden voyage was a transatlantic crossing from Amsterdam, Netherlands to Florida in October 2021. The vessel then started her inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale offering Caribbean itineraries.

Starting in May 2022, Rotterdam will be back in Europe with round-trip voyages from Amsterdam to Norway, the Baltic, British Isles and Iceland. The third Pinnacle-class vessel is 99,800 gross tons and has a guest capacity of 2,668. She is the sister ship to Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam.