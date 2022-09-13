Holland America Line Details 94-Day Roundtrip Voyage

Sailing 94 days with a circumnavigation of Australia and exploration of New Zealand, Holland America Line’s Grand Australia and New Zealand voyage onboard Volendam is the newest Grand Voyage released by the Seattle-based cruise line.

Sailing roundtrip from San Diego, there will be 43 port calls while visiting the Great Barrier Reef, the natural wonders of Hawaii and the South Pacific, and the lush landscapes of New Zealand.

Volendam’s Grand Voyage

Holland America Line’s Volendam will sail on a 94-day Grand Voyages on January 3, 2024, visiting 43 ports around Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific, and Asia.

The Seattle-based cruise line has been working on several longer cruises over the past period, and this epic exploration is the newest addition to the company’s portfolio. A cruise that the cruise line has been in the making for over ten years.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Beth Bodensteiner, the chief commercial officer of Holland America Line: “Australia continues to be a sought-after cruising destination, and by offering it as a Grand Voyage we’re able to take our time and feature other beautiful locales like the islands of the South Pacific, New Zealand and the Great Barrier Reef.”

“It’s been more than ten years since we’ve offered this Grand Voyage itinerary, and we listened to our guests who requested that we bring it back. The San Diego departure makes it easy for our North American guests to explore this region and make it a memorable journey along the way.”

Sailing from San Diego, the cruise includes a circumnavigation of Australia, a visit to the Great Barrier Reef, the Hawaiian islands and other islands around the Pacific Ocean, the Komodo dragons in Indonesia, and the incredible landscapes of New Zealand.

After 94 days, the 60,906 gross tons, 1,432-passenger Volendam will return to San Diego, California, ensuring that guests in the US or Canada will not have to endure extensive flights to be able to see some of the remotest destinations on earth.

Holland America Line’s Volendam has been in the news recently as the Dutch government uses it to house Ukrainian refugees in the Port of Rotterdam.

Shorter Grand Voyage Options Also Available

Highlights of the voyage include 43 port calls, with 17 of those in Australia. There will be four overnight calls in Fremantle and Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Papeete, Tahiti, and two evening departures in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Brisbane, Australia.

Guests will be able to spend two full days of scenic cruising around the Great Barrier Reef, exploring the Ribbon Reef and Far North regions. There will also be scenic cruising in the Torres Strait between Australia and New Guinea and Milford Sound in New Zealand.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

For the adventurous types, there will also be a visit to Komodo Island in Indonesia, the home of the stunning but frighteningly terrifying Komodo Dragons.

Holland America will provide local cultural entertainment and notable guest headliners for those days at sea and evening entertainment. Dining will be elevated to a new level with menus that change regularly, featuring local ingredients and regional cuisine.

While 94 days onboard is undoubtedly something that not many people will say no to, there are shorter options available for those that do not want to be or can’t be onboard for such an extended time. Opportunities exist for a 58-day segment from San Diego to Sydney and a 36-day segment from Sydney to San Diego.

Other Grand Voyages released by Holland America Line include the 2022 and 2023 Grand Africa Voyage, the 2023 and 2024 Grand World Voyages, and the 2023 Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage.