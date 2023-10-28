Holland America Line Debuts New Caribbean-Themed Menu

Already well known for curated menus in top destinations like Alaska and the Mediterranean, Holland America Line has now introduced Caribbean-themed menus in the dining room and Lido buffet aboard ships in the region. Outstanding local flavors infuse the menu, and guests can also enjoy pirate-inspired rums and a stunning rum punch packed with Caribbean flair.

New Caribbean Menu on Holland America Line

Many cruise guests enjoy new tastes and trying new menu items in exotic destinations, and Holland America Line is bringing the best of Caribbean flavors aboard its regional sailings with a new Caribbean Brunch and themed dishes to match the tastes of the islands.

The new menu is available on Caribbean sailings in order to feature the freshest local ingredients, and the brunch is showcased on sea days.

“The rich flavors of the Caribbean add a new dimension to our guests’ dining experience with an immersion into the region’s culinary heritage — from fresh Puerto Rican tostones made from local plantains to a variety of tropical fruits and spices,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services at Holland America Line.

Holland America Line Blueberry Croissant Pudding

Just a few of the decadent dishes featured in the brunch include Jamaican Banana Pancakes, Sweet Potato Chowder with chili peppers, Cuban Medianoche Pork and Cheese Sandwich, and a Jerk Burger with pineapple salsa. Tropical fruits, Caribbean spices, and authentic preparation methods infuse all the new dishes.

It isn’t just the Caribbean Brunch that will let guests indulge in regional tastes, however. The dining room menus will also feature new themed dishes such as Mahi Mahi Diablo with cilantro rice and guajillo chilies and Chicken and Callaloo Soup with butternut squash, garlic, thyme, and toasted coconut.

Meanwhile, guests who prefer the more casual vibe of the Lido Market can enjoy open-faced Puerto Rican Tostones made with fresh plantain chips, Caribbean Lamb Curry, Jamaican Garlic Shrimp, and much more.

Holland America Line Mahi Mahi Diablo

Read Also: Holland America Refreshes Popular Specialty Restaurant Menu

Of special note are the new Caribbean bread pudding options. Holland America Line’s bread pudding is a favorite among guests, and now it will be available in Caribbean fusion flavors such as Jamaican Bread Pudding, Coconut Bread Pudding, and Blueberry Croissant Pudding – all of which will be served with a warm rum vanilla sauce.

Toasting Local Flavors

Not only are new Caribbean dishes on the menu for Holland America Line’s Caribbean sailings, but pirate-inspired, rum-infused drinks are a great way to raise a toast to an amazing cruise vacation.

Exclusive to the cruise line is a new “18th Century Pirate Punch” featuring Jamaican rum, Orange Curaçao, citrus juices, and a traditional sprinkling of fresh-grated nutmeg for extra zest.

For even more pirate-inspired libations, guests can indulge in a rum-tasting event featuring a range of regional rums, aged in different manners up to 15 years. Depending on the beverage, experienced tasters will detect notes of vanilla, honey, oak, brown sugar, chocolate, banana, almond, and more.

The most special opportunity of all will be aboard Zaandam for the ship’s March 16, 2024 Panama Canal voyage, calling on ports in Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Mexico as the ship moves between Fort Lauderdale and San Diego.

Renowned drink specialists David Wondrich and Jeff Berry will be onboard, offering unique lectures and tastings through the series “From Pirates to Tiki: A Voyage Through the History of Cocktails on the Panama Canal.” This offers guests a rare opportunity not only to enjoy the drinks, but to really learn the history and influences of the cocktails they sample.

Sailing the Caribbean With Holland America Line

Those interested in trying these new Caribbean-inspired menus will need to set sail with Holland America Line to amazing Caribbean destinations such as Barbados, Tobago, Curacao, Aruba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, and more, including the cruise line’s private island destination, Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

Six of the line’s ships will be offering Caribbean itineraries from 7-21 nights long – Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, Volendam, Zaandam, and Zuiderdam. Caribbean voyages are available now from October 2023 through April 2024.

With so much variation in destination, ship, and cruise length, every passenger can find a way to enjoy the best of Caribbean flavors with Holland America Line.