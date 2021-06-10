Holland America Line Cancels Cruises, New Ship to Remain on Hold

Holland America Line has released an update that impacts cruise ships in Europe including the new Rotterdam cruise ship once it is delivered at the end of July 2021. There will be cancellations for two cruise ships and this all comes while the Carnival-owned cruise line continues to work with governments on a safe return.

The cruise line has provided an update on cruise operations in Europe, and it has been decided to cancel the remainder of the summer 2021 season for Nieuw Statendam and Volendam. This impacts the European sailings with departures from September through November 2021 and the Collectors’ Voyages (combined cruises) associated with those departures.

This comes as Holland America continues worth with the relevant governments on a safe return to operations. Plans also continue with all the different ports as the cruise line aims for a phased-in return to service.

The cruise line is automatically moving guests on the impacted sailings to the Eurodam cruise ship. She will sail Meditteranean voyages starting from August 15 through October, including the transatlantic crossing. Guests will also receive a $100 onboard credit.

There is a further option for guests to move their booking, keeping the same fare to an equivalent sailing in 2022. They can also choose to receive a 110% future cruise credit or even request a full refund if they no longer want to cruise in the future.

Photo Credit: JL IMAGES / Shutterstock.com

Rotterdam to Remain on Hold

Holland America’s new Rotterdam cruise ship, which is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Italy, is still scheduled for delivery on July 30, 2021. However, the new vessel will remain on hold with no passenger operations until the inaugural voyage on September 26, 2021, from Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Also Read: Holland America’s New Rotterdam Cruise Ship Completes Sea Trials

Rotterdam’s naming ceremony date is also to be decided at a later time as the cruise line is finalizing its plans. Those guests impacted by Rotterdam cancellations can choose an equivalent voyage in 2022 keeping their cruise fare. Another option is to receive a 110% future cruise credit.

Despite the situation in Europe not improving, Holland America Line has been allowed to save the remaining Alaska season thanks to the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act that President Biden signed in May. Nieuw Amsterdam will begin cruises to Alaska out of Seattle, Washington, on July 24, 2021.