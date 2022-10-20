Holland America Line Announces New Non-Profit Partner

In celebration of the cruise line’s 150-year journey, Holland America Line has announced its new partnership with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving eponymous landmarks.

The partnership will begin on October 26th, as the line recreates its first-ever sailing from Rotterdam to New York City, including new on-board, fleet-wide video content produced by an Ellis Island researcher.

The Line’s Newest Non-Profit Partnership

In kicking off its 150th-anniversary festivities, Holland America Line will partner with a 501c3 non-profit organization that collaborates with the National Park Service in one of America’s most successful public-private partnerships, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation.

The partnership will kick off on October 26th as the line recreates the brand’s first-ever cruise in celebration of its 150 years of service from Rotterdam to New York City.

This celebratory partnership will offer video content across the line’s fleet produced by an Ellis Island researcher, alongside an exhibit launch in 2023 at Ellis Island displaying the brand’s historical prominence that brought 1 in 10 immigrants from Europe to the United States.

The President of Holland America Line, Gus Antorcha stated, “Our history is deeply woven within the fabric of America’s story.”

“It’s only fitting that as we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we partner with the entity responsible for restoring and preserving Ellis Island, the entrance to America that so many of our passengers experienced on their journey to a new start,” Antorcha added.

A joint talk between Stephen Lean, Director of The American Family Immigration History Center at Ellis Island and Bill Miller, noted cruise historian, will detail the immigrant experience in the late 1800s fleet-wide through on-demand, specially curated video content.

In support of the cruise line, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation will create an exhibit in its History Center that will be displayed for all visitors from February to April 2023, noting the importance in the immigrant journey from Europe to the United States.

The President and CEO of The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Jesse Brackenbury said, “We are excited and proud to partner with Holland American Line to celebrate the line’s impact on Ellis Island history and the U.S. immigrant experience.”

“Holland America Line’s relevance is reflected daily at our Family History Center where historic ship images adorn the walls and visitors learn about their ancestors’ journey to America. We look forward to a longstanding collaboration,” Jesse Brackenbury added.

This partnership comes after an announcement of another new partner addition, the University of Washington Athletics, as the cruise line becomes the Official Cruise Line of Husky Athletics.

Holland America Line’s History

Founded in the Netherlands in 1873, initially as the Netherlands-American Steamship Company, Holland America Line began as a carrier of immigrants from Europe to the United States.

The Carnival-owned line has notably carried nearly two million passengers to new lives in the US and did away with its “Steerage class” altogether, renaming it “Emigrants Class.”

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

Providing everything from doctors and a pre-departure hotel, the line offered complete immersion options with English lessons and classes on American civics, ensuring passengers a safe journey to New York.

Additionally, about 99% of the immigrants carried on the fleet were cleared for entry through Ellis Island, a noteworthy feat during that era, and has become the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon 75 years ago.

Holland America Line’s fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering the best live music at sea that fills each evening at its Music Walk.

As the line concludes its 75th season in Alaska, the cruise line, operating in that region longer than any other cruise line, has recently seen an increase in interest in Alaskan cruises for next year, with additional increased interest for longer fleet-wide voyages.