Holland America Line Announces New Incentives for North American Guests

Holland America Line has announced an enticing offer for residents of several US states and Canadian provinces to enhance their European cruise experience.

Holland America Line’s promotion for its 2024 European season includes free onboard credit, airfare credits, and the “Have It All” package, available on cruises from April to November 2024.

Special Onboard Credit Promotion

Holland America Line offers guests from a select number of US States and regions and several Canadian provinces a chance to explore Europe onboard one of its ships while enjoying a little bit extra.

The cruise line is offering a $50 onboard credit for the first and second guests in a stateroom, if they make a booking before January 24, 2024, for one of the cruises sailing between April and November 2024. It provides a unique opportunity for guests to enrich their cruising experience while adding a few dollars to their travel budget.

Apart from the onboard credit, the offer also includes a $500 air credit for the first and second guests in a stateroom. Additionally, guests have the option to select the “Have It All” premium package, which enhances the cruising experience with shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining, and Wi-Fi.

Holland America Line Cruise Deck (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

Beth Bodensteiner, the chief commercial officer for Holland America Line: “For residents of the eligible regions, now is the perfect time to book a European cruise. With up to $100 in onboard credit per cabin, coupled with a substantial airfare credit and our premium ‘Have it All’ package, guests can extend their vacation budget significantly.”

So far, Holland America has announced the offer is valid for residents of Colorado, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, and Virginia, in the United States. Canadians residing in British Columbia and Ontario can also take advantage of the offer.

The offer for the 2024 season in Europe is not the only promo that Holland America Line is running. The cruise line has similar offers open for other regions, including Alaska, and the Caribbean.

Diverse European Itineraries

Guests who book a cruise in Europe during the 2024 season, can choose from a wide range of European cruises, varying from seven to 35 days. The cruises offer varied itineraries, including to the Baltic Sea region, the British Isles, the Canary Islands, the French and Spanish rivieras, the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe.

Guests will have the opportunity to spend a significant portion of their time ashore, with Holland America Line offering overnight stays and late-evening departures in nearly 30 countries, including Iceland, Norway, Wales, Portugal, Spain, and more.

Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock)

Out of the eleven ships in the fleet, five Holland America Line cruise ships will be operating in Europe in 2024. This includes Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Zuiderdam, Oosterdam, and Volendam.

Rotterdam will be sailing in Northern and Western Europe, with a highlight being a 21-night Norse Legends & Britain cruise starting May 4, 2024, which includes stops in Norway, Scotland, Ireland, and England.

Nieuw Statendam‘s highlight of the 2024 season is a 27-night Baltic, North Cape & Midnight Sun cruise sailing on August 24. This extended cruise covers a wide range of destinations, such as Aarhus, Tallinn, and Reykjavik, and a venture into the cold Arctic region.

The longest voyage of the season will be onboard Zuiderdam. The 35-day cruise will set sail from Ijmuiden, the Netherlands, on May 25, 2024, and visit Scandinavia, Germany, the Baltic capitals of Tallinn, Helsinki, and Stockholm, Danish islands Visby and Ronne.

Zuiderdam will then set sail towards The Faroe Islands and Iceland, sail on to Greenland; and visit the Scottish ports of Stornoway, Portree, Kirkwall, and Edinburgh, before returning to Ijmuiden on June 29, 2024.