Holland America Line Adds Season of New Cruises

With the pent-up demand for cruises in Australia and New Zealand in mind, Seattle-based Holland America Line has decided to add a season of sailings in the Southern Hemisphere and amend its Southeast Asia sailings.

The voyages will visit some of the must-see destinations in the region, such as Sydney, Auckland, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Starting in September 2022, Westerdam will sail a remarkable 36-day voyage from Seattle to Sydney, allowing guests to explore the Pacific Islands in depth.

Holland America Shows Confidence Down Under

Although cruises haven’t sailed from Australia and New Zealand for over two years, Holland America Line is confident the region will successfully open up for cruising later this year. The cruise line has opened up a new season of cruises for the Westerdam, starting September 25, 2022

Photo Credit: The Mariner 4291 / Shutterstock

Beth Bodensteiner, the chief commercial officer of Holland America Line: “The pent-up demand for cruises to Australia and New Zealand led us to the decision that it would be valuable to have Westerdam sail these unique itineraries that include some uncommon ports for us,”

“We have the utmost optimism that the entire region will be back to cruising come fall, and our guests have been waiting two years to take their dream cruise. These new itineraries give guests a lot to choose from as they explore this part of the world.”

The 82,348 gross tons Westerdam, which has space for 1968 guests, had been scheduled to sail in Japan and Southeast Asia for the fall and winter this year. With Australia opening up, Holland America Line seas more and better opportunities Down Under.

Alaska Extended Before Repositioning to Sydney

To accommodate the changes that have been made to Westerdam‘s schedule, the vessel will be sailing an additional cruise in Alaska. She will then set off on a 36-day repositionings cruise to Sydney, Australia.

Cruises in Australia and New Zealand sail roundtrip from Sydney, Australia, or between Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand. These will include scenic cruising in the unique and picturesque Fiordland National Park.

Before that, Westerdam will sail a 36-day voyage from Seattle to Sydney. Along the way, she will visit the islands of the South Pacific. The cruise departs Seattle on October 2 and arrives in Sydney on November 8.

Photo By: Holland America Line

Westerdam will visit Hawaii, Samoa, Fiji, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, and Papua New Guinea along the way and finishes with calls to Cairns, Airlie Beach, and Gladstone, in Australia. Guests also can extend the voyage by 15 days. This will add an exploration of New Zealand, including Wellington, Lyttleton, Kaikoura, Port Chalmers, and more.

The repositioning will be followed by four cruises that range from 13 to 15 days of exploring the region.

Cruising returns to Asia

Starting in January, Westerdam will sail to Singapore for a dry dock. The 16-day voyage includes two days of scenic cruising in Australia’s iconic Great Barrier Reef, a visit to the Komodo dragons in Indonesia, and a call to Benoa, Bali.

After dry dock, Westerdam will begin its previously scheduled cruises in South East Asia. Sailing from Singapore, Westerdam will visit ports such as Phuket, Thailand; Port Blair, Andaman Islands, India; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Puerto Princesa, Boracay, and Manila, Philippines; Kaohsiung and Keelung, Taiwan; and Ishigaki, Naha, and Kochi, Japan.