Holland America Line Adds New Dining Room Menu Options

Yesterday, at a press briefing and dinner event in Juneau, Alaska, an announcement was made that Chef Ethan Stowell has developed three new dishes for Holland America Line. The new offerings are made in alliance with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI).

Chef Stowell’s New Creations on Holland America Line’s Fleet

Culinary Council Member Chef Ethan Stowell has developed three new sustainably focused dishes featuring wild Alaskan seafood that will be rolled out in the main dining room of all six Holland America Line’s ships that are sailing in Alaska this season.

A dish debut was made yesterday, July 6, at a press briefing and dinner event in Juneau, Alaska, highlighting Stowell’s newest creations. The new menu items aboard Holland America Line’s cruise ships showcase its commitment to wild and sustainable Alaska seafood.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Named one of the Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine in 2008 and one of the Best New Chef All-Stars in 2013, Chef Ethan Stowell is one of seven members of Holland America Line’s prestigious Culinary Council.

The Culinary Council is a collection of world-class celebrity chefs who bring their collective experience, passion, and creativity to dining venues across the fleet.

Holland America Line vice president of revenue management and Alaska Travel Industry Association board member Dan Rough said, “We’ve been sharing the thrill of Alaska with guests for 75 years, longer than any other cruise line. Protecting and enhancing that heritage is a matter of commitment and pride. The Alaska seafood industry’s longstanding commitment to wild seafood is very much in line with our own sustainability efforts, as well as our responsibility to the planet and its people.”

“We’re committed to partnering with local businesses and we’re proud to be working with Alaska’s fishing families.”

The debut event held at Twisted Fish Co. had several noteworthy attendees including acclaimed Chef Ethan Stowell, Holland America Line Vice President of Revenue Management and Alaska Travel Industry Association Board Member Dan Rough, ASMI Executive Director Jeremy Woodrow, Alaska Sen. Jesse Kiehl, and Alaska Rep. Sara Hannan.

Other honorary guests included Alaska commercial fishing representatives and local leaders who demonstrated the breadth of Alaska’s seafood.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Following their time at the Twisted Fish Co., guests ventured on board 86,700-ton Nieuw Amsterdam for an exclusive dinner in the ship’s Pinnacle Grill specialty restaurant.

Guests can indulge in a fried Alaska cod sandwich with malt vinegar aioli and savoy cabbage slaw; Alaskan salmon chop with cucumber, tomato, avocado, bacon and green beans; and roasted fennel crusted Alaska halibut with artichokes and Taggiasca olives.

These offerings are in addition to the several Alaska seafood dishes already on menus throughout Holland America’s fleet.

Alongside Stowell’s new dishes, future offerings will include programming to feature additional recipes, destination and cooking demonstration videos, and onboard Alaska seafood trivia.

Holland America Line’s Alliance with Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI)

The alliance between Holland America and ASMI is the first formal relationship of its kind. Holland America is the first major cruise line to form this sort of relationship utilizing sustainably sourced Alaska seafood in accordance with the Alaska Seafood Marketing mission.

ASMI is a public-private partnership between the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry. It is designed to foster economic development for the state of Alaska’s renewable natural resource.

“As we continue to increase the awareness of wild and sustainable Alaska seafood, we are excited to work with an Alaska-focused brand like Holland America Line and will be working closely to grow the collaboration,” said ASMI’s Woodrow.

“The first activation with Chef Stowell beautifully incorporates wild Alaska seafood into the menu and will give guests a taste of the unrivaled bounty that only Alaska can offer.”

The ASMI/Holland America partnership draws guests closer to the riches of Alaska’s waters and the stories of the people behind the fish, from harvesters to chefs.

This partnership supports the cruise line’s “Alaska Up Close” initiative to offer guests a 360° experience that only 75 years of experience in the Great Land can deliver.

With over 60 percent of all wild seafood and 90-95 percent of wild salmon harvested in the U.S. coming from Alaska, the seafood industry is Alaska’s largest basic private sector employer

Alaska is a leader in setting the global standard for precautionary resource management to protect fisheries and surrounding habitats for future generations leading to an ongoing replenishing supply of wild seafood for markets around the globe.

Holland America Line purchases and serves locally sourced Alaska seafood, including more than 5,000 pounds of wild Alaskan seafood per cruise.

The line’s sustainable impact includes more than 2,000 pounds of Alaska salmon consumed on each cruise, 1,000 pounds of Alaska cod served on each sailing, 800 pounds of Alaska halibut provisioned for each cruise, 500 pounds of Alaska rockfish, 400 pounds of Alaska flounder and 200 pounds of Alaska black cod consumed during a cruise, and 400 pounds of Alaska pollock purchased for each cruise.