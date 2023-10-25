Holland America Guests Can Enjoy Seafood Offerings at Home

Holland America Line is once again expanding the seafood choices it offers to guests, but this time, a new partnership enables cruisers to enjoy the line’s fresh fish cuisine at home.

Using seafood recipes created by the cruise line’s chefs, guests can cook their favorite Holland America Line meals in their own kitchens.

Partnership Provides Home-Delivery Seafood Program

In collaboration with two household product brands, Holland America Line has come up with an innovative way to keep guests thinking about their cruise long after they have debarked from their ship.

Partnering with Vital Choice and Harry & David, Holland America Line is offering guests the key components to re-creating the seafood specialties it serves in its onboard dining venues.

The cuisine collaboration is being offered beginning in October 2023 on all six Holland America Line ships operating Caribbean cruises this fall, Rotterdam, Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Zaandam, and Zuiderdam.

Here’s how it works: Guests can select one or more recipes from three offered, including Wild Alaska Halibut, Wild Pacific King Salmon, and Wild Chilean Sea Bass. Recipes for each will be highlighted onboard the ships as well as via social media and email promotions, and in the Vital Choice and Harry & David online catalogs.

Vital Choice is a wild seafood and organics distributor that markets, sells, and ships premium fresh seafood, while Harry & David is a gift basket retailer selling everything from flowers and wine to meats, seafood, chocolates, and other items too numerous to mention.

Holland America Line guests can order the fresh seafood from either brand, and using the recipes promoted on their cruise, can try their hand at cooking the meals at home. The cruise line also will be adding some Vital Choice recipes as the program rolls out.

Holland America Fish

“Holland America Line and Vital Choice share the belief that fish should taste great and be sustainably sourced, making this an ideal collaboration for our guests and Vital Choice customers,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services for Holland America Line.

One of the Vital Choice dishes the cruise line will promote in each ship’s Lido Market is the Gold Gala Pan-Seared Sea Bass. The Lido Market is a buffet-style venue, complimentary to all guests. More recipes will be added onboard ships deployed to Alaska for the 2024 summer season, such as Pacific Halibut and Alaska Grilled King Salmon Filet. These also will be served in the Lido Market.

“By uniting our dedication to high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and innovative recipes, we’re fostering connections and creating memorable culinary experiences for all to enjoy, whether they’re cruising or savoring at home,” said Joseph Rowland, group president of Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Guests who wish to order seafood can choose from various size options. For instance, the Wild Alaska Halibut comes in 4- or 6-ounce options. All of the recipes featured in the program will be available at VitalChoice.com.

Cruise Line Has Enhanced Its Fresh Fish Cuisine Onboard

The collaboration for home-cooking Holland America Line seafood recipes follows another ambitious food project announced in September 2023, when the line revealed it had contracted with fish vendors in 60 global ports, enabling cruise ship chefs to offer a wider choice of fresh fish in their dining rooms and restaurants.

Holland America Fish

The project, which has begun rolling out on Holland America Line ships, allows for about 80 types of fresh fish to be presented on guests’ plates within 48 hours of harvesting. At the same time, the cruise line named celebrity Chef Masaharu Morimoto as its “Fresh Fish Ambassador.”

Morimoto is overseeing the global port program and is operating a new pop-up fish restaurant, which will begin rolling out in November 2023 and be available fleet-wide in 2024.

Chef Morimoto is the star of “Iron Chef” and “Iron Chef America,” and owns restaurants in New York, Philadelphia, and other US cities, and in Mumbai, Mexico City, and Tokyo.

Holland America Line has made considerable strides in its efforts to provide responsibly-source fresh seafood on its ships. In 2022, it became the first cruise line to achieve Responsible Fisheries Management certification by serving only fresh, certified sustainable, and traceable wild Alaska seafood.