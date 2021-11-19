Holland America Expands Vaccinated Cruises to Kids

With COVID-19 vaccinations now approved for children ages 5 and up and booster programs expanding as well, Holland America Line has adjusted its vaccinated cruises to include a wider age range just as different generations are ready and willing to travel together again.

This can bring families together for memorable, multi-generational cruises aboard the line’s spectacular ships, sailing to many of the world’s most spectacular destinations.

Vaccinated Cruises Expand

Holland America Line is currently operating vaccinated cruises (as defined by the CDC) through February 2022. With the approval of vaccinations for younger passengers, children 5 years and older will now be eligible to sail.

According to the updated Travel Well protocols on Holland America’s website, cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to setting sail and have proof of vaccination.

Photo: GTS Productions / Shutterstock.com

Additionally, fully vaccinated guests must produce a negative COVID-19 test (medically supervised PCR or antigen test) taken within two days of embarkation on all Holland America Line sailings.

Each Holland America ship has enhanced air filtration with a combination of increased fresh air and upgraded HVAC units, plus all public areas and staterooms are cleaned and sanitized frequently.

Hand sanitizing and handwashing stations are available at high-traffic venues, and guests are required to wear masks in elevators and in designated indoor areas, retail shops, and the casino except when eating or drinking.

Kids Cruise Free

To entice families back to cruising, Holland America is offering a limited-time “Kids Cruise Free” offer. Starting fares are $449 per person, double occupancy, so a family of four could take a dream cruise for just $898. Good for select cruises through May 31, 2022, including a number of holiday sailings, the offer includes destinations in both the Caribbean and Mexico, as well as sailings along the California coast. Spring sailings include European and Alaskan itineraries.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

The line’s newest ship, the Pinnacle-class Rotterdam, is part of this special offer and ready to welcome families with its amazing amenities. Rotterdam‘s maiden voyage was October 20, 2021, as she sailed a 14-day transatlantic crossing from Amsterdam to her new homeport at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Holland America Line, part of the Carnival family, offers a full array of onboard amenities and activities for all ages, from Club HAL youth programs, to world-class entertainment and delicious dining, to energizing sports courts, to relaxing spas.

All Pinnacle-class ships, including Rotterdam, feature Family Staterooms accommodating up to five guests, with more living space to spread out and relax including two bathrooms and extra closet space. This makes Rotterdam the ideal choice for a multi-generational cruise taking advantage of this special deal.

Rotterdam is currently offering a variety of 6-21 night Caribbean sailings, visiting popular ports such as San Juan, Amber Cove, Half Moon Cay, St. Thomas, Key West, Cozumel, Grand Turk, and more.

More Cruise Lines Update Vaccination Requirements

This expansion from Holland America Line follows Disney Cruise Line’s updated vaccination requirements for young passengers, which will go into effect starting from January 13, 2022. With more vaccination approvals being made for young children, other cruise lines are sure to adopt similar policies and require a wider age range of passengers to be fully vaccinated for safe sailing.