Holland America Details Enhanced Canada and New England Season

Holland America Line has lined up a pretty spectacular 2025 Canada and New England Season, packed with an exciting array of offerings. This season will include brand-new voyages, visits to several new ports, plus a fascinating 25-day journey around Greenland and Iceland.

Guests booking one of these 2025 cruises will have two convenient main departure points to choose from: Boston, Massachusetts, and Montreal/Quebec City, Quebec.

A variety of journeys will be available aboard two different vessels sailing through these frigid Atlantic waters in 2025, including the 82,318-ton Zuiderdam — which will also embark on a 73-day grand voyage in October 2023 — with a capacity of 1,964 guests, along with the company’s smaller 61,396-ton Volendam, which can accommodate 1,432 passengers.

Holland America Zuiderdam (Photo Credit: lenic / Shutterstock)

“With Zuiderdam beginning in May [2025], we will slightly increase our capacity in the region from previous years and add more verandah staterooms available for booking,” Holland America Line’s CCO Beth Bodensteiner remarked.

“…our itineraries present several choices for a truly unique vacation that explores a culturally rich region from an easy gateway for an extended season, including the popular fall foliage and longer voyages up to Greenland and Iceland,” Bodensteiner added.

Volendam will offer itineraries spanning 10 to 11 days, and will also set sail in September 2025 for three seven-day cruises to take in the region’s autumn foliage. Additionally, the vessel, while repositioning to and from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will visit Yorktown (Williamsburg) for the first time as well.

Meanwhile, from May to October 2025, Zuiderdam will present guests with a selection of seven-day voyages, highlighting all that the Atlantic Coast — including its amazing scenery and great seafood — has to offer.

Taster of the 2025 Itineraries

A sampling of Holland America Line 2025 Canada and New England itineraries include Volendam’s 10- and 11-day cruises between Boston and Montréal, sailing in both the summer and the fall.

Additionally, Volendam will embark on 14-day repositioning cruises from Montréal to Fort Lauderdale in June and September 2025; both trips include a stop at Yorktown to explore the area’s colonial history.

Holland America Volendam (Photo Credit: illuminaphoto / Shutterstock)

For an extended adventure, the 25-day “Canada, New England, Greenland and Iceland” Legendary Voyage departs on July 12 from Boston. This cruise includes six stops in Iceland, plus visits to Greenland, Maine, Nova Scotia, Labrador, and Newfoundland.

Zuiderdam will also run two seven-day routes, including “Canada & New England: UNESCO Sites & Québécois Nights” from Boston to Québec City, and “Canada & New England Circle: New Brunswick,” which will depart from and return to Boston.

In May 2025, Zuiderdam will offer a 15-day Atlantic Coast cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Quebec City as well, featuring late departures from Newport, Maine, and Charlottetown.

The Perks of Booking Early

When booking 2025 cruises with the Have It All premium package, travelers will receive extra perks like shore excursions, specialty dining, free Surf Wi-Fi, Premium Wi-Fi, and more. These early booking bonuses are available for a limited period only.

Cruise-only prices for these 2025 Canada and New England trips fall in the $979 to $4,699 range per person, based on double occupancy, plus additional expenses.

In autumn 2025, Volendam and Zuiderdam will give guests the chance to see the gorgeous foliage transformations around the coastal North Atlantic. These vessels offer scenic cruises along the St. Lawrence River as well, with stops in Montréal and Québec City on most itineraries — adding a bit of culture to all that natural splendor.