Holland America Details 73-Day Grand Africa Voyage

For those in search of Africa’s “Big Five,” Holland America Line’s new 2023 Grand Africa Voyage has been released as a 73-day journey around Africa, departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida in October 2023.

The 2023 Grand Africa Voyage itinerary will explore 26 ports in 22 countries and territories, including four overnight calls and numerous safari opportunities for guests throughout the continent.

The Line’s 2023 Grand Africa Voyage

The Grand Africa Voyage will now return in 2023 for a 73-day cruise aboard the Vista-class Zuiderdam on a roundtrip itinerary from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Departing on October 10, 2023, the voyage will take guests to Africa’s “Big Five,” venturing to 26 ports in 22 countries and territories. With four overnight calls to destinations such as Cape Town, South Africa, the itinerary will give guests several safari opportunities.

Beth Bodensteiner, Chief Commercial Officer of Holland America Line stated, “Our guests like to explore the world in the comfort of a Holland America Line cruise, and our Grand Voyages allow them to travel internationally, while departing from domestic ports.”

“Our Grand Africa Voyage focuses on this one region, so our guests are able to have a complete cultural immersion into the African lifestyle. From shore excursions that best showcase each port to menus that feature local cuisine and wines, we want our guests to return home feeling like their cruise was delivered in the most authentic way,” she added.

Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

This Grand Africa journey will take the place as one of the newest additions to Holland America Line’s collection of longer cruises, offering guests unforgettable experiences such as visiting wildlife on diverse safaris and savoring the finest wines in South Africa.

Aboard 81,769 gross-ton Zuiderdam, guests will be able to explore Africa on a 73-day clockwise navigation around the continent via the Grand Africa Voyage.

Visiting 26 ports in 22 countries and territories, the cruise will explore these destinations in order of calls: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Tunisia, Greece, Egypt, Jordan, Seychelles, Tanzania, Mayotte, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Senegal, Cape Verde, and Puerto Rico.

During the two full days in one of South Africa’s three capital cities, Cape Town, guests will be able to tour Table Mountain, Nelson Mandela’s prison cell, Chapman’s Peak Drive, Cape Winelands, along with other popular locations around the city.

This 2023 itinerary will feature several safari and wildlife opportunities, including Victoria Falls National Park, Namib Rand Nature Reserve, Etosha Game Reserve, Abuko Nature Reserve, Jozani Forest Reserve, and Bandia Wildlife Reserve.

Additionally, the cruise can be broken up into two shorter-segmented itineraries, 46 days from Fort Lauderdale to Cape Town and 27 days from Cape Town to Fort Lauderdale.

Grand Africa’s Onboard Experiences and Booking Benefits

During the 2023 Grand Africa Voyage, activities onboard 2,272-passenger Zuiderdam will feature local cultural entertainment and special guest headliners.

Guests can experience several onboard events, such as festive gala evenings and balls, along with an exclusive Captain’s Grand Voyage Dinner available for all full-cruise voyagers.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

The Grand Voyage’s dining opportunities will be elevated for this sail, with menus that change daily and are unlikely to be repeated, and food options that highlight local ingredients and regional cuisine.

Those who choose to book this itinerary by February 24, 2023, will receive 3% savings off the cruise-only fare, and could include onboard spending money up to $400 per person, depending on the stateroom choice.

If booking a verandah and select ocean-view staterooms by that date, guests can take advantage of additional savings such as prepaid gratuities, luggage delivery service to and from departure port for two pieces, initial in-suite liquor setup, and a complimentary shore excursion and a welcome bottle of sparkling wine.

Guests who book a suite with this early savings promotion will also receive onboard spending credit of up to $1,000 per person, a signature internet package, and will be upgraded to unlimited luggage delivery service to and from Fort Lauderdale.