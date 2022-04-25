Holland America Cruise Ship Restarts Operations in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Holland America Line’s Noordam cruise ship has restarted guest operations out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel has been on pause for more than two years since the industry-wide suspensions started in 2020.

Noordam Cruise Ship Returns to Service

It’s been more than two years since the cruise line’s Noordam vessel was sailing with guests onboard, and now she’s finally back in service. The Holland America cruise ship resumed guest operations on April 24 at Port Everglades in Florida.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in the terminal to open embarkation and welcome guests back on board. The ceremony was attended by the ship’s captain, senior officers, and flag-waving crew members.

Noordam Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

“We are excited to welcome guests aboard Noordam once again as we continue the pace of having all 11 of our ships back in service by June,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “With each relaunch we are able to bring more of our team members back on board and into the Holland America Line family. They have been waiting for this day to welcome our guests and get back to cruising.“

Noordam Deployment

Noordam’s first return sailing is a 21-day Panama Cana; transit to Vancouver, Canada. The voyage will include popular calls such as Cartagena, Panama City, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, and even Victoria in British Columbia. The vessel will arrive at her new homeport in Vancouver on May 15, 2022.

Read Also: Most Ideal Hotels Near Vancouver Cruise Port

The Holland America cruise ship will spend the summer sailing Alaska by offering seven-day between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska. Offerings also include a one-time 14-day Great Explorer roundtrip from Vancouver in September.

Noordam will also offer longer cruisetours that combine a three-, four- or seven-day voyage, allowing Denali National Park’s overland exploration.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Noordam will end her Alaska season in October 2022 with a 34-day pacific Ocean crossing from San Diego, California, to Sydney, Australia.

The Holland America cruise ship will circumvent Australia with a 35-day voyage, including 15 port visits. The ship will offer 12- to 15-day roundtrip cruises from Sydney that include visits to New Zealand through March 2023.

Three More Holland America Ships to Return to Service

The cruise line has gradually been resuming cruise operations ship by ship since July 2021. So far, six Holland America cruise ships have returned to service, including Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam. The city of Rotterdam is currently chartering Volendam.

Worth Reading: Holland America Line to Be First to Restart Cruising in Canada

By mid-June 2022, the entire fleet will be back sailing, with Oosterdam resuming on May 8 in Trieste, Zaandam restarting on May 12 from Fort Lauderdale, and Westerdam will be the final ship to resume on June 12 from Seattle.